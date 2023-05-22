UI Extension to help start Food Business Center

MOSCOW, ID — University of Idaho will be a key partner in creating a new federally funded entity that will help small-and medium-scale food producers in six Western states sell their products into local and regional food systems.

The USDA Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regional Food Business Center will be based at Colorado State University (CSU) in Fort Collins, Colorado, and will serve producers in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. CSU and Oregon State University will co-lead the $30 million center, in partnership with teams from each participating state.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the project as one of a dozen regional food business centers spanning the country it has approved to “provide national coverage coordination, technical assistance and capacity building to help farmers, ranchers and other food businesses access new markets and navigate federal, state and local resources, thereby closing the gaps to success.”

The CSU-based center will prioritize efforts emphasizing “resilient meat supply chains, connecting and scaling food entrepreneurs, diversified markets for climate-resilient agriculture, and right-sized infrastructure and investment.” The award period spans from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to transforming our food system to one that offers new market opportunities to small- and mid-sized farming operations through a strengthened local and regional food system,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release.

Idaho’s direct share of the federal funding will be about $1 million. Additional funding for Idaho projects will be available to producers through requests made to CSU.

During the project’s first year, U of I will contract with Washington-based Arrowleaf Consulting on an assessment of statewide needs and resources to help guide the center’s food systems programming in Idaho. An Idaho steering committee has been created to help establish priorities. In years two though five, the Idaho team will develop and implement a process for awarding producers technical assistance, such as purchasing equipment to help them tap local markets or hiring a marketing firm to aid in their rebranding.

Co-leads of the Idaho project include Moscow-based UI Extension educator Colette DePhelps and Katie Baker, executive director of FARE Idaho, which is a nonprofit trade association that represents independent food and beverage businesses statewide. Some of the funding will cover Baker’s time during the first two years of the project. Additional funding will cover wages of a half-time program coordinator.

As the leader of FARE Idaho, Baker aims to identify and resolve obstacles hindering small food producers seeking to sell their products through local and regional markets. For example, FARE Idaho helps small processors obtain access to meat processing facilities that often prefer to work with larger customers. The nonprofit organization is currently focused on workforce development solutions to address a shortage of local butchers.

“What I’m excited about is to partner with these larger states to see how they’ve identified issues, what they’ve done to solve those problems and what’s working and what’s not working,” Baker said.

Other UI Extension faculty involved in the project include Ariel Agenbroad, food systems and small farms area educator, Ada County; Jennifer Werlin, food systems educator, Teton County; and Lorie Higgins, an Extension specialist and professor with the Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology. The center will prioritize aiding traditionally underserved food businesses, farmers and ranchers, including veterans, Native Americans, women and Hispanic entrepreneurs.

A primary role of the new center will be educating producers about existing revenue streams, programs and resources to help them thrive with their local and regional sales.

“We are going to have an opportunity to share expertise across our six-state region that we haven’t had before,” DePhelps said.