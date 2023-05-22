fbpx

Zions Bank donates $10,000 to The Idaho Foodbank

May 22, 2023

Zions Bank donates $10,000 to The Idaho Foodbank

Western Idaho Region President Deneen May presented the check on May 17 to The Idaho Foodbank’s President and CEO, Karen Vauk.

MERIDIAN, ID — Zions Bank has donated $10,000 to The Idaho Foodbank to help support its Beef Counts program. Western Idaho Region President Deneen May presented the check on May 17 to The Idaho Foodbank’s President and CEO, Karen Vauk.

“We appreciate this support from Zions Bank to help Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet,” Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, said. “The Beef Counts program helps us provide vital protein to our neighbors in need and we value our partnership with Idaho’s beef community for this program.”

The Beefs Counts program, a partnership between The Idaho Foodbank and the Idaho Beef Council, provides nutritious, high-quality protein to Idahoans. Since the program’s inception, it’s provided over 2.2 million servings of beef through The Idaho Foodbank’s statewide network. Agri Beef matches all Beef Counts donations up to $50,000 each year, helping make a bigger impact to Idahoans.

 “Zions Bank is proud to support the Beefs Counts program, which has been instrumental in helping address food insecurity statewide,” May said. “We’re passionate about supporting The Idaho Foodbank because we want to be actively engaged in important issues and help provide creative solutions to community needs.” 

