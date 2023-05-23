College of Eastern Idaho selects Rand Kato as CIO

Rand Kato was selected to serve as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Kato comes to CEI as a doctoral candidate in information systems and management (with his dissertation focuses on cybersecurity governance in county election security) at Syracuse University, and over 15 years of IT leadership, data, cybersecurity, enterprise solutions, and analytics.

Kato has co-published a journal in IEEE, “Applications of Blockchain Methodologies for Microgrid Energy Transactions while Maintaining User Privacy and Data Security – A Review,” to include currently in the process of writing other journal articles.

“CEI is confident that Rand will prove to be a valuable member of the team and a skilled leader who will contribute to the mission of the community college,” The college said in a press release.