College of Eastern Idaho selects Rand Kato as CIO

Rand Kato was selected to serve as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Kato comes to CEI as a doctoral candidate in information systems and management (with his dissertation focuses on cybersecurity governance in county election security) at Syracuse University, and over 15 years of IT leadership, data, cybersecurity, enterprise solutions, and analytics.
Kato has co-published a journal in IEEE, “Applications of Blockchain Methodologies for Microgrid Energy Transactions while Maintaining User Privacy and Data Security – A Review,” to include currently in the process of writing other journal articles.
“CEI is confident that Rand will prove to be a valuable member of the team and a skilled leader who will contribute to the mission of the community college,” The college said in a press release.
Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dori Mulvaney was ready to spread her wings and ventured to the Big Apple[...]
May 23, 2023
Faces of Hope Foundation welcomes DaNel Jones as a crisis counselor. Jones recently graduated from the Master [...]
May 19, 2023
MERIDIAN – Post Insurance is pleased to announce and welcome Steve Judy as their new Chief Operations Office[...]
May 18, 2023
KeyBank has named Angel Reyes as corporate responsibility officer for the Idaho and Oregon/Southwest Washingto[...]
May 17, 2023
MERIDIAN, ID – Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, President and CEO of First Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that T[...]
May 17, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Idaho Business Review News.
Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt
16/5/2023
Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table
12/5/2023
Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers
8/5/2023
Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix
5/5/2023
Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?
3/5/2023