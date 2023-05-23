fbpx

College of Eastern Idaho selects Rand Kato as CIO

admin//May 23, 2023

Home>People>

College of Eastern Idaho selects Rand Kato as CIO

College of Eastern Idaho selects Rand Kato as CIO

admin//May 23, 2023

Rand Kato was selected to serve as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Kato comes to CEI as a doctoral candidate in information systems and management (with his dissertation focuses on cybersecurity governance in county election security) at Syracuse University, and over 15 years of IT leadership, data, cybersecurity, enterprise solutions, and analytics.

Kato has co-published a journal in IEEE, “Applications of Blockchain Methodologies for Microgrid Energy Transactions while Maintaining User Privacy and Data Security – A Review,” to include currently in the process of writing other journal articles.

“CEI is confident that Rand will prove to be a valuable member of the team and a skilled leader who will contribute to the mission of the community college,” The college said in a press release.

i

Related Content

Dori Mulvaney joins Stoltz Marketing Group

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dori Mulvaney was ready to spread her wings and ventured to the Big Apple[...]

May 23, 2023

Faces of Hope Foundation welcomes DaNel Jones

Faces of Hope Foundation welcomes DaNel Jones as a crisis counselor. Jones recently graduated from the Master [...]

May 19, 2023

Post Insurance welcomes Steve Judy to their executive team

MERIDIAN – Post Insurance is pleased to announce and welcome Steve Judy as their new Chief Operations Office[...]

May 18, 2023

KeyBank Names Angel Reyes as corporate responsibility officer

KeyBank has named Angel Reyes as corporate responsibility officer for the Idaho and Oregon/Southwest Washingto[...]

May 17, 2023

Tony Vahsholtz Joins First Federal Bank

MERIDIAN, ID – Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, President and CEO of First Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that T[...]

May 17, 2023

West Valley names local hospital leader as new CEO

West Valley Medical Center, an award-winning 150-bed hospital in Caldwell, Idaho, has named Travis Leach as it[...]

May 15, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023

Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers

8/5/2023

Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix 

5/5/2023
Bill Broich

Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?

3/5/2023