Guillermo Yanez named manager of Zion Bank’s Burley branch 

admin//May 25, 2023

BURLEY, Idaho — Guillermo Yanez has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Burley branch at 102 W. Main St., where he is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff.  Yanez is fluent in Spanish and brings nearly eight years of experience in banking and retail management to his role.

Yanez said he looks forward to volunteering with his Magic Valley colleagues during Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon community service project the first week in June, when they will be scraping and painting the home of a local senior citizen.

