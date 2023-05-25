Idaho Free Clinics rally for Idahoans losing Medicaid

IDAHO — Many Idaho residents are losing Medicaid benefits due to a process of mass re-evaluations known as Medicaid Unwinding. While many deemed ineligible will have access to other insurance options, some Idahoans will not.

The unwinding process ends Medicaid Protection, a national policy to keep Medicaid recipients enrolled until the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Idaho’s re-evaluation process began earlier this year and is moving quickly. According to the Department of Health and Welfare (DHW), Medicaid recipients were recently disenrolled. DHW expects to review 153,857 recipients in total.

With 13 free clinics across the state providing critical health services, IAFCC hopes Idahoans who find themselves uninsured will reach out to access the care they need. Clinics offer patients a range of health services, including diagnosis and treatment of disease, management of chronic conditions, preventative screenings and care, behavioral health services, and dental services at no cost.

“We know that many of our Idaho friends and neighbors are experiencing medical hardships and can’t get help because of insurance status, financial difficulties, or other system barriers,” Executive Director of IAFCC Mindy Hong said. “No matter what your situation is, our free clinics will warmly welcome you and provide you with quality services.”

Idaho free clinics are already seeing an additional need for services due to the unwinding. A recent survey showed that 100% of clinics had an increase in patients last month.

“We aren’t going to let these people be in a gap. We are going to find funding and more volunteers,” Steve Davis, CEO of Genesis Community Health, said. “In 7 years, we haven’t had to turn people away.” With increased support from the community, he expects that the clinics he runs will be able to serve additional patients in Boise and the Treasure Valley area.

As uninsured Idahoans face an unknown period without coverage, Idaho Free and Charitable Clinics around the state will continue to provide health care to those who need it and will scale up services in response to the increased number of patients.

To find a clinic near you, visit the IAFCC website at www.idahoafcc.org or email [email protected] to connect to a clinic providing telehealth services.