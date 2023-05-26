fbpx

‘The Cadet’ par-3 golf course opens at Valor Community

May 26, 2023

admin//May 26, 2023

BOISE, ID The Cadet executive par 3 course opens to the public this Friday, May 26th, 2023, in Kuna, Idaho.  The Cadet Course, which replaced the Robin Hood course at Falcon Crest Golf Club, has undergone a complete re-construction by the M3 Companies, developer of Valor. Improvements include a full redesign to enhance the greens and playing conditions. 

Golfers can enjoy new turf, freshly re-routed holes, refurbished bunkers, and a new take on the course.  The Cadet Course is designed for all levels of golf; beginning golfer, junior players or to focus on improving the short game and offering fun for the whole family.  It will be open for playing this Friday and is currently taking Tee Time reservations.

“We are thrilled to open an exciting new course in the Treasure Valley that is the beginning of a series of upgraded and expanded amenities in the Valor community.  The response so far from the public and the many new residents that have chosen to make Valor home has been fantastic!” Mark Tate, general manager at M3 Companies, said.

Valor offers 36 holes of golf on the Falcon Crest, Freedom and Cadet Courses. (M3 Companies photo).

The Valor Community

Developed by a local real estate developer, Valor is Idaho’s newest luxury master planned community located in Kuna, Idaho.  As a resort style community,

Valor’s model homes are open daily for viewing and new homes are available now.  For Valor Community Interest and Development Updates.

Valor’s Planned Amenities:

  • Neighborhood Pools
  • Walking Paths
  • Community Parks
  • 36 Holes of Golf on Falcon Crest, Freedom and Cadet Courses
  • All Age Neighborhoods with golf course views
  • Trilogy® by Shea Homes®, a 55+ gated community
  • The Valor Club for All Age Neighborhoods and Golf Members
    • Bar & Grill with outdoor Patio & Fireplaces
    • Indoor Golf Simulators
    • Fitness & Movement Center
    • Meeting & Activity Space
    • Competition Pool
    • Pool & Outdoor Spa with Food/Beverage Services
    • Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Courts
    • Tennis Courts
    • Bocce Course
    • 18 hole putting course
    • Community Golf Tournaments
  • The Treasure Valley Club for Trilogy® Valor 55+ community
    • Resort & Lap Pools
    • River Six Restaurant
    • Fitness Studio
    • Sports Courts

The Falcon Crest Golf Course will see a series of upgrades and remodels to both golf holes and to facilities including the newly remodeled Cadet executive course, a Freedom Course remodel, and new club facilities including pro shop and dining.  Ultimately the community is planned to consist of over 2,300 residents with both 55+ and nonage-qualified offerings.  Additional features in the community include both community and city parks, trails, and shopping. 

