fbpx

New observatory at Bruneau Dunes State Park to be dedicated

admin//May 30, 2023

Home>News>

New observatory at Bruneau Dunes State Park to be dedicated

Telescope below dome (Bruneau State Park photo).

New observatory at Bruneau Dunes State Park to be dedicated

admin//May 30, 2023

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID — Bruneau Dunes State Park dedicates its new observatory on Thursday, June 1, 2023, a celebration that also marks a quarter-century of astronomy programming at the park.

The new, state-of-the-art observatory features a rotating dome protecting the powerful telescope and providing an unobstructed view of the night sky. The telescope is a CDK700 made by PlaneWave Instruments, which features a 700-millimeter (27.56 inch) aperture that promises a vast improvement over the trusty scope in use for the past 25 years.

Observatory complex and the night sky at Bruneau Sand Dunes State Park.

A short dedication will begin at 11 a.m. on June 1 to officially add the facility to the park. The new observatory sits near the existing observatory at the park, 27608 Sand Dunes Rd., in Mountain Home.

“We can now see farther and with more clarity than ever before,” park manager Bryce Bealba said. “This gives us a more powerful tool for our visitors to explore the universe.”

Besides enhanced optics, the scope has modern electronics that will allow video astronomy – composite images using multiple exposures that can show previously hidden astronomical features. Other new capabilities include off-site image projection, remote access for far-away partners, and the opportunity for future planetarium shows.

During the day or on evenings when clouds inhibit viewing, recorded images and animations can be projected onto the inside of the dome, accompanied by theater-level music and sound effects. 

The state park said guests will be more comfortable in the new observatory, which is larger and air conditioned. The new observatory is also Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, and the new scope features a below-shoulder-high eyepiece, which alleviates viewing off of a ladder.

 The first public show using the new scope is scheduled for June 16, allowing time to train staff on the equipment.

The cost of the observatory is $2.7 million, which includes the new building, telescope, parking lot, landscaping, pathway lighting, and planetarium equipment. Funding for the project came from Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho plan and was appropriated by the Idaho Legislature in 2022.

"

Related Content

photo of houses for rent

Idaho named the fourth most expensive US state for renters

Moving Companies experts MovingFeedback analyzed data from Zillow.com to reveal the US states whose major metr[...]

May 31, 2023

El-Ada Community Action Partnership welcomes new executive director

El-Ada Community Action Partnership welcomes Katrina Vincent as their new executive director. Vincent is a fou[...]

May 31, 2023

Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group closes $9.01 million HUD refinance loan

NAMPA, ID — Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, a national full-service real estate firm, has closed a $9.01[...]

May 31, 2023

Nez Perce Tribe celebrates two women empowering small businesses

LEWISTON, ID — According to the Nez Perce Tribe, their commitment to small business development has paid off[...]

May 30, 2023

May 26, 2023 Digital Edition

[iframe src='//www.pageturnpro.com/Idaho-Business-Review/108551-IBR_052623_web/sdefault.html' width='800' heig[...]

May 26, 2023

Idaho Free Clinics rally for Idahoans losing Medicaid

IDAHO — Many Idaho residents are losing Medicaid benefits due to a process of mass re-evaluations known as M[...]

May 25, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023

Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers

8/5/2023

Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix 

5/5/2023
Bill Broich

Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?

3/5/2023