Nez Perce Tribe celebrates two women empowering small businesses

LEWISTON, ID — According to the Nez Perce Tribe, their commitment to small business development has paid off with the success of two women empowering small businesses: Gloria Garcia and Stacia Morfin.

The home remodeling company, Terry Construction, owned by Garcia and Zachary Terry, recently received a small business award at the Annual State of Small Business Owners: Idaho Report, Recognition Ceremony as a result of support from Idaho Connect, Nimiipuu Community Development Fund and Nez Perce Tribe Small Business Program.

The company’s services span from Lewiston, Idaho to Clarkston, Washington and beyond, with Garcia at the forefront of the team. “Meeting client expectations is only the beginning—the real magic happens when you go above and beyond,” Garcia said in a press release.

The Nez Perce Tribe names Stacia Morfin as tribe community navigator and small business administration development director. Morfin has been selected for the Nez Perce Tribe economic and community development planning office to serve as a director. She is succeeds Ty Domebo, Junior, who has taken a position as business operations planner with the Nez Perce Tribe Enterprise.

Morfin will join a team of regional experts to serve small businesses and the region, which is funded by the Biden Harris administration. She will lead the Idaho community navigator pilot program grant awarded to the Nez Perce Tribe, ensuring that tribes and businesses receive the support they need to access relief programs that can help them weather the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recovery services can include financial assistance, access to capital support, contracting and procurement assistance, marketing operations and business development, export and import, and industry-specific training, among other areas of technical assistance to aid businesses in stabilization and expansion.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities. They drive innovation, create jobs, and provide essential services. My mission is to help businesses thrive, so that they can continue to make a positive impact within our communities. In the spirit of growth and success, Garcia serves as an example of how seeking guidance can propel us towards our objective and mission.” said Morfin.