El-Ada Community Action Partnership welcomes new executive director

El-Ada Community Action Partnership welcomes Katrina Vincent as their new executive director. Vincent is a fourth-generation Idahoan and comes to El-Ada with a wealth of experience, including 20 years in retail banking leadership and three years as a nonprofit human resources director.
In her new role, Vincent will lead El-Ada as they serve our communities in Elmore, Ada, and Owyhee counties with their food bank, veteran programs, utility assistance programs, and more. El-Ada said Vincent is dedicated to our community and will be critical in furthering El-Ada’s mission to help people help themselves and each other.
