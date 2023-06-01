RE ROUNDUP: June 1, 2023

The following are commercial real estate transactions as reported by various area real estate firms. Send submissions to [email protected], using the format of these transactions.

Roderick Enterprises purchased 2.73 ac. of land at TBD Aviation Way in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. RJ Walker represented the seller.

Specialty Fulfillment Center SFC leased 8,395 sq. ft. of industrial space at 3774 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Chris Pearson represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

An individual purchased 2,646 sq. ft. of multifamily space at 3758 Slate Drive in Idaho Falls. Scarlet Poulsen of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.

UTZ Quality Foods LLC leased 22,773 sq. ft. of industrial space at 16677 Madison Rd. Ste. Building C in Nampa. Stephen Fife represented the tenant. Devin Ogden and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Life Flight Network LLC leased 10,282 sq. ft. of office space at 1550 S. Tech Ln. in Meridian. Lew Manglos and Scott Feighner represented the tenant. Mike Chidester represented the landlord. An individual renewed a lease on 222 sq. ft. of office space at 212 2nd Ave. W. Ste. 202 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Beaux Design Build leased 7,084 sq. ft. of industrial space at 3618 E. Newby St. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.