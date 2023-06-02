June is Idaho Wine & Cider Month, celebrating Idaho’s success as a rapidly growing and nationally recognized wine and cider region. Throughout June, wineries and cideries across the state will host special events, offer promotions, and the industry’s popular Savor Idaho wine tasting event comes to the Idaho Botanical Garden on June 11.

Cider continues to grow in popularity statewide, and Idaho leads the nation for growth in regional cider brands. Idaho saw a 29.9% increase in cider sales year over year as of December 2022, according to the Northwest Cider Association. Overall Idaho cider sales grew 7.6% compared to a national average of 4.2% for the 26 week period ending Feb. 25.

“We’re excited to see more people embracing cider, in addition to Idaho’s award-winning wines,” Moya Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission, said. “We’re also proud of the fact that women are leading Idaho’s meteoric growth as a wine-growing region, owning 43% of the state’s wineries and 29% of the state’s vineyards.”

The crown jewel of Idaho Wine & Cider Month is Savor Idaho, with over 30 wineries and cideries attending. Tickets are still available to attend the event which, like last year, will be held in two waves. Guests can bring a picnic, purchase a charcuterie board or food from local food trucks, enjoy live music, visit local vendors and participate in a painting class while they sip wine and stroll through the gardens.

“At Savor Idaho, residents and visitors alike can sample the best of Idaho wine all in one place,” said Dolsby. “Guests can revisit favorites, try something new and get a taste of our welcoming wine community.”

The Idaho wine industry has been around since the 1860s when the first wine grapes were planted in Lewiston, Idaho. In the last 15 years, the industry has seen phenomenal growth and won designation for three American Viticultural Areas (AVAs). Idaho is known for growing and producing classic varieties such as Syrah, Merlot, Riesling, and Chardonnay, as well as Tempranillo and Malbec. Today, Idaho’s wine industry accounts for over $210 million in annual revenue, provides hundreds of jobs, and helps support a thriving tourism business in the state.

Idaho wines also see strong support locally. A fall 2022 BSU survey showed that 86% of Treasure Valley residents would recommend Idaho wine to friends and family and 83% would recommend visiting an Idaho winery.