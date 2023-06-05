fbpx

Idaho program to address poor bridge conditions

Chloe Baul//June 5, 2023

Idaho program to address poor bridge conditions

Before: Mormon Road High Bridge, Camus County.

Idaho BridgesThe Leading Idaho Local Bridge Program (LILB) is set to usher in a new era of opportunity for small contractors across the state. The program, established at a 2020 legislative session, the Idaho Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) received $200 million in state funding the to address poor condition bridges.

The LILB is expected to empower small-scale construction contractors across the state, and will pave the way for an inclusive and dynamic construction landscape where these businesses can thrive, create jobs, and leave a mark on the state’s bridge network.

“This is an investment into Idaho that we have not seen, especially at the local level. It’s really going to make a difference for these local highway jurisdictions and communities to get these projects off the books,”LHTAC Administrator Laila Kral said. “The fact that we get state money to do it, and allowing us this opportunity to be so efficient and expedited—we’re going to see these projects hit the ground in a little over a year from when we got the funding. A big thank you to the governor and the legislature for approving these funds and letting us get these projects done.”

Based on the Idaho Transportation Department’s comprehensive list of 2,475 locally owned bridges, the Idaho Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) made its mission to address the state’s inventory of deteriorating and weight-restricted bridges. These bridges, commonly known as “posted bridges,” are subjected to load limits and weight restrictions to ensure public safety. 

“We are nearing the point that nearly half of those bridges are 50 years old or older–so if you set aside the condition of these bridges, we still have the age situation happening,” Kral said. “We did a call for 404 bridge applications that were unfunded, and we received 221 applications for funding. We are just cranking down that list right now.”

The Mormon Road Bridge in Camus County was the first to be completed through the program. The estimated cost to complete was $700,000, but total costs came in under budget, at just below $440,000. There are currently four bridges underway and in various stages of construction, Kral added, with five bridges in North Idaho and two in Southwest Idaho that will be part of that first advertisement that will open in July.

 

Idaho Bridges
Mormon Road High Bridge: BEFORE
Idaho Bridges
Mormon Road Bridge: AFTER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Federal money obviously comes with more strings, more requirements, more environmental and regulatory reviews. With state money, we are able to turn these bridges around in a year,” she added. “This is a much more efficient way to get these projects done.”

The opportunity for bridge repair projects has sparked enthusiasm among local contractors dedicated to their communities. “A lot of local contractors are excited about these projects, because this is what they do,” Kral said. “They do these smaller local jobs in their area and communities, so we anticipate seeing a higher amount of local contractors to bid on these projects.”

Smaller-scale contractors, with their expertise in handling local jobs, are anticipating the opportunity to bid on these projects. While larger contractors often focus on major undertakings, these bridge repair projects, with budgets ranging around $500,000 to $600,000 for a complete replacement, hold significant appeal for smaller contractors across the state. Their ability to efficiently execute these localized endeavors makes them ideal candidates for contributing to the success of the bridge repair program. 

“One of the brilliant things about this funding in this program is that it spreads that money out across the entire state. Not federal money, but state money that is going right back into the communities of our state,” Idaho Associated General Contractors CEO Wayne Hammon said. “That will have a direct impact on local communities, but also puts it within reach of these local contractors who aren’t going to build a $2 million project on the freeway, but they can build one of these bridges in their local communities.”

