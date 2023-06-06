fbpx

Mayor highlights Meridian’s successes, future plans

jdowd//June 6, 2023

Home>News>

Mayor highlights Meridian’s successes, future plans

Meridian State of the Address event (IBR photo).

Mayor highlights Meridian’s successes, future plans

jdowd//June 6, 2023

MERIDIAN, ID Mayor Robert Simison delivered his 2023 State of the City Address today at the Galaxy Event Center. At the event, hosted by the Meridian Chamber of Commerce and Presenting Sponsor, The Village at Meridian and CenterCal Properties, Simison addressed recent successes in investing in public safety personnel and infrastructure. He also emphasized the importance of partnerships with agencies and community stakeholders in meeting the service expectations of the community through responsible growth strategies.

Addressing the concern of mobility among Meridian residents, Simison highlighted several road improvement projects that are nearing completion. These include the expansion of the final leg of Chinden Boulevard between Locust Grove and Meridian Road and the repaving of Eagle Road, which now features a new third lane southbound from River Valley to Interstate 84. Additionally, the Linder Road overpass project is set to complete its design phase this fall, with funding for right-of-way acquisition to be included in the Ada County Highway District’s (ACHD) budget for the following year.

Simison also expressed the need for the evolution of operations on Eagle Road to meet community standards, with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) expected to provide speed reduction recommendations in the near future. 

“I’m concerned that people will continue to try and travel at unreasonable speeds on the freshly paved road this summer due to a posted speed limit that isn’t achievable during many times of the day,” he added.

Expanding on the city’s development plans, Simison shared the expansion plans of both Idaho State University and Saint Alphonsus Health System. Saint Alphonsus Hospital intends to establish a new outpatient center in northwest Meridian through the acquisition of land near Chinden and Highway 16. Meanwhile, Idaho State University plans to expand its Meridian health care campus, with the initial property development funded by $5.3 million in state appropriations. 

“We need to lay out a clear [land use] framework for a medical corridor in this area,” Simison said. Further stating that these efforts will benefit “those who need care, are focused on finding the next medical breakthroughs, and for the necessary education opportunities for our future  providers.”  

Simison touched upon various aspects of the economy and the city’s responsible growth achievements over the past three years. Meridian has become a top employment center, with over 8,500 jobs created since 2020 and average wages increasing by more than fifteen percent. The mayor acknowledged the city’s efforts to update impact fees to accurately account for the cost of development, ensuring that growth pays for growth. He also highlighted the implementation of three new urban renewal areas and the identification of priority growth areas and infill projects as effective strategies for directing and encouraging growth, reflecting sound policy and fiscal responsibility.

During his address, the mayor outlined the needs he recommends including in the upcoming city budget. He emphasized purposeful requests that align with public service expectations and the forward-facing departments as the city continues to grow. The budget includes resources for support departments such as information technology, human resources, and finance. It also proposes funding for pathway connectivity and streetlight expansion, aiming to enhance the community’s aesthetic appeal, improve mobility connections, and increase safety.

=

Related Content

IBR Panel: Transportation’s future in Idaho

[caption id="attachment_494123" align="alignleft" width="311"] Idaho Business Review's ongoing Breakfast Serie[...]

June 6, 2023
Phosphate Mine Idaho

Idaho phosphate mine approval is reversed over prairie bird issue

A federal judge has yanked approval for a phosphate mining project in southeastern Idaho, saying federal land [...]

June 6, 2023
Idaho Bridges

Idaho program to address poor bridge conditions

The Leading Idaho Local Bridge Program (LILB) is set to usher in a new era of opportunity for small contractor[...]

June 5, 2023

Schweitzer owner to sell resort operations business to Alterra Mountain Company

SANDPOINT, ID  —  MKM Trust, owner and developer of Schweitzer, announces that it has agreed to sell Schwe[...]

June 2, 2023
Idaho Hospitals cyberattack

Idaho hospitals working to resume full operations after cyberattack

Two eastern Idaho hospitals and their clinics are working to resume full operations after a cyberattack on the[...]

June 2, 2023

Mayor highlights Meridian’s successes, future plans

MERIDIAN, ID — Mayor Robert Simison delivered his 2023 State of the City Address today at the Galaxy Event C[...]

June 1, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023

A Broken Promise to Our Kids

2/6/2023
Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023

Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers

8/5/2023