WaterWalk debuts newest property

MERIDIAN, ID – Lodging industry innovator WaterWalk recently introduced its newest property under the brand’s Gen 2.0 model, WaterWalk Boise – Meridian. Located at 88 N Olson Ave in Meridian, the upscale property blends extended-stay hotel and home units.

“Meridian is a rapidly growing area that is appealing for both travelers and for new residents looking to call Greater Boise home, making it an attractive market for WaterWalk,” CEO of WaterWalk Mimi Oliver said “We are excited to provide our guests with the utmost in flexibility and personalization based on their lodging needs without sacrificing value, quality design and premium amenities.”

WaterWalk Boise – Meridian is centrally located in Northeast Meridian. The property includes 126 rooms with 76 fully furnished ‘Stay’ units and 50 ready-to-furnish ‘Live’ units that range in size from studios to two-bedroom spaces both with and without balconies.

“WaterWalk has been on a path of exponential growth across the country, and the addition of our newest property in Meridian marks our furthest reach West so far,” SVP of WaterWalk Brand Stephen Armstrong said. “As we continue to debut our Gen 2.0 model in key markets, we are eager to help meet the demand for flexible accommodations that appeal to the dynamic lifestyles of consumers today.”