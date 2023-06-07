Hillcrest Bank welcomes Colette Chester as vice president, community banking leader. Chester is excited to bring her 15+ years of relationship based, business banking experience with the Boise community to Hillcrest Bank, as they continue to grow their vision and impact in Treasure Valley.

She has spent her entire professional career in the financial services industry, focused on Treasure Valley. While attending Boise State University, Chester discovered her passion for giving back to the community. This led her to be involved in several organizations from Boise Chamber Board of Advisors, Rake Up Boise, serving as co-chair for Women’s Business Forums, being a guardian ad litem for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and serving on the Junior Achievement Board, as well as supporting other local community organizations.

Chester has also been recognized as one of Idaho Business Review’s Accomplished Under 40 (2019) and Idaho Business Review’s Women of the Year Honorees (2021). Chester enjoys exploring Idaho with her family, staying active in the community and is always competing in various fitness competitions.