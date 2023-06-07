Hillcrest Bank welcomes Colette Chester as vice president, community banking leader. Chester is excited to bring her 15+ years of relationship based, business banking experience with the Boise community to Hillcrest Bank, as they continue to grow their vision and impact in Treasure Valley.
She has spent her entire professional career in the financial services industry, focused on Treasure Valley. While attending Boise State University, Chester discovered her passion for giving back to the community. This led her to be involved in several organizations from Boise Chamber Board of Advisors, Rake Up Boise, serving as co-chair for Women’s Business Forums, being a guardian ad litem for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and serving on the Junior Achievement Board, as well as supporting other local community organizations.
Chester has also been recognized as one of Idaho Business Review’s Accomplished Under 40 (2019) and Idaho Business Review’s Women of the Year Honorees (2021). Chester enjoys exploring Idaho with her family, staying active in the community and is always competing in various fitness competitions.
[caption id="attachment_494061" align="alignleft" width="225"] Allison Marshall[/caption] Allison Marshall [...]
June 5, 2023
El-Ada Community Action Partnership welcomes Katrina Vincent as their new executive director. Vincent is a fou[...]
May 31, 2023
LEWISTON, ID — Nez Perce Tribe's commitment to small business development has paid off with the success of t[...]
May 30, 2023
BURLEY, Idaho — Guillermo Yanez has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Burley branch at 102 W. Main St., [...]
May 25, 2023
Rand Kato was selected to serve as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Kato[...]
May 23, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Idaho Business Review News.
What is Assisted Living?
6/6/2023
A Broken Promise to Our Kids
2/6/2023
Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt
16/5/2023
Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table
12/5/2023
Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers
8/5/2023