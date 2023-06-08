Nampa community invited to get involved with budget process

NAMPA, ID — The City of Nampa invites the community to become involved with the fiscal year 2024 budget process ahead of the final approval in August. Over the past several months, city staff have been working to create a proposed budget for council consideration. There will be several opportunities for the community to learn more about the proposed budget which will be available for public review by end of day on June 22, 2023, at cityofnampa.us/finance.

The City of Nampa’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Doug Racine will present the foundational basis for how the budget was built, including our anticipated revenue sources, at the June 15 special workshop for Nampa City Council which begins at 7 a.m. at Nampa City Hall. The public is welcome to attend Nampa City Council meetings in person or watch online through their YouTube channel.

Two open houses will be held after the proposed budget is released June 22:

The first open house will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Nampa City Hall in council chambers (411 3rd St. S.). A presentation by the Chief Financial Officer will take place between 5-5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the City of Nampa’s public meeting YouTube channel. Staff will be available to answer questions throughout the open house.

The second open house will be Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Nampa Public Library (215 12th Ave. S.). A presentation by the Chief Financial Officer will take place between noon-12:30 p.m. but will not be live-streamed or recorded. Staff will be available to answer questions throughout the open house.

The budget workshops will be held July 12-13 at Nampa City Hall, and the public is invited to attend in person or watch online. Following the workshops, any council revisions to the budget will be incorporated and be available for public review on July 24, which is also two weeks ahead of the official public hearing.

The deadline for public comments to be included in the council packet is noon on August 2. Comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed/delivered to the Clerk’s attention at Nampa City Hall (411 3rd Street South, Nampa ID 83651). The official public hearing begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 7 and Nampa City Council is anticipated to vote on the budget after public testimony.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a press release, “The budget process is an extremely time consuming and critical task we complete every year. I would like to commend our staff who have worked diligently to align both required services and community-identified priorities for the public’s review. With a dedication to build community trust through good stewardship, open dialogue and transparent practices, we hope the community will take advantage of the opportunities we’ve created to learn about the City of Nampa’s proposed budget and share their feedback.”