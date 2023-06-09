fbpx

Eric Ettesvold joins brokerage services team at Colliers in Twin Falls

admin//June 9, 2023

Home>People>

Eric Ettesvold joins brokerage services team at Colliers in Twin Falls

Eric Ettesvold

Eric Ettesvold joins brokerage services team at Colliers in Twin Falls

admin//June 9, 2023

Colliers welcomes Eric Ettesvold to the brokerage services team at the Twin Falls office. Eric specializes in the sale and leasing of properties throughout the Magic Valley and greater Idaho. He has been involved in commercial real estate since 2019, formerly as a commercial real estate manager for Colliers in Twin Falls before transitioning to brokerage services in 2023.

As a resident of Twin Falls for 33 years, Eric brings decades of experience in business development and management and has a proven track record in positioning clients for growth. During his time as a commercial real estate manager, he attentively assessed and coordinated property maintenance, provided diligent accounting services to clients, and fostered strong relationships with tenants and owners alike.

Prior to joining Colliers, Eric traveled all across Europe, is an accomplished culinarian and cheesemaker, and earned the title of State Champion in the Scottish Highland Games several times over. His hobbies include strength sports, hiking, cooking, and drone photography.

i

Related Content

Nick Brady returns to TitleOne as regional commercial sales executive

TitleOne announces the return of Nick Brady to their team. Brady will be taking on the role of regional commer[...]

June 9, 2023

Hillcrest Bank welcomes Colette Chester as Vice President

Hillcrest Bank welcomes Colette Chester as vice president, community banking leader. Chester is excited to bri[...]

June 7, 2023

Alta welcomes new environmental scientist, civil engineering technician

[caption id="attachment_494061" align="alignleft" width="225"] Allison Marshall[/caption] Allison Marshall [...]

June 5, 2023
Katrina Vincent

El-Ada Community Action Partnership welcomes new executive director

El-Ada Community Action Partnership welcomes Katrina Vincent as their new executive director. Vincent is a fou[...]

May 31, 2023

Nez Perce Tribe celebrates two women empowering small businesses

LEWISTON, ID — Nez Perce Tribe's commitment to small business development has paid off with the success of t[...]

May 30, 2023

Guillermo Yanez named manager of Zion Bank’s Burley branch 

BURLEY, Idaho — Guillermo Yanez has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Burley branch at 102 W. Main St., [...]

May 25, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023

A Broken Promise to Our Kids

2/6/2023
Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023

Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers

8/5/2023