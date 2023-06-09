Eric Ettesvold joins brokerage services team at Colliers in Twin Falls

Colliers welcomes Eric Ettesvold to the brokerage services team at the Twin Falls office. Eric specializes in the sale and leasing of properties throughout the Magic Valley and greater Idaho. He has been involved in commercial real estate since 2019, formerly as a commercial real estate manager for Colliers in Twin Falls before transitioning to brokerage services in 2023.
As a resident of Twin Falls for 33 years, Eric brings decades of experience in business development and management and has a proven track record in positioning clients for growth. During his time as a commercial real estate manager, he attentively assessed and coordinated property maintenance, provided diligent accounting services to clients, and fostered strong relationships with tenants and owners alike.
Prior to joining Colliers, Eric traveled all across Europe, is an accomplished culinarian and cheesemaker, and earned the title of State Champion in the Scottish Highland Games several times over. His hobbies include strength sports, hiking, cooking, and drone photography.
