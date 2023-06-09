fbpx

admin//June 9, 2023

Idaho high schooler to attend prestigious educational program

BOISE, ID – Boise High School rising senior Emily Watson will join students from across the U.S. and around the world at the prestigious Joint Science and Technology Institute West.

The program encourages students to gain confidence in their own abilities, increases science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) literacy and exposes students to the importance of STEM through hands-on research. The program will be held from June 10 – 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Watson will collaborate with STEM professionals and will be mentored by scientists and other experts in STEM fields. She will have the opportunity to work on a research project with teammates and mentors, gaining direct experience with STEM technologies and career paths.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work and learn from STEM professionals and experience living on a college campus for two weeks,” Watson said. “I’m honored to have been chosen for this unique opportunity to expand my skills and knowledge.”

The program is a fully funded research opportunity for high school students from the United States and U.S. Department of Defense schools around the world. It is sponsored by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and managed by Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education.

