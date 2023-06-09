fbpx

Nick Brady returns to TitleOne as regional commercial sales executive

admin//June 9, 2023

TitleOne announces the return of Nick Brady to their team. Brady will be taking on the role of regional commercial sales executive at the Boise office, bringing with him six years of valuable title and escrow sales experience. “We are delighted to have him back and look forward to the contributions he will make to our team. Welcome back, Nick!” Title One said in a statement.

