Saltzer Health to discontinue select services in the Treasure Valley

admin//June 9, 2023

Saltzer Health medical professionals. Photo courtesy of Saltzer Health

In an effort to serve the community more efficiently, Saltzer Health said it is adjusting services provided at several urgent care facilities and family medicine clinics in the Treasure Valley.

 On Friday, July 7, Saltzer will discontinue urgent care services at five clinics that share locations with family medicine practices. They will extend evening and weekend hours and offer same day, walk-in appointments at those family medicine clinics.

 The five urgent care locations affected are in Caldwell, East Boise, North Meridian, South Meridian, and North Nampa. The South Nampa urgent care and Ten Mile 24-hour urgent care will remain open with unchanged hours.

An analysis over the last year found a growing need for primary care medicine to better meet the healthcare needs of residents in the rapidly growing Treasure Valley area.

“This change improves access to primary care for patients and allows us to more efficiently use our facilities and focus on services that the community needs and prefers,” John Kaiser, MD, chief medical officer for Saltzer Health, said.

Saltzer Health will also be discontinuing its ambulance transport services and physical therapy program due to low usage by patients and other similar services provided elsewhere in the community.

These adjustments are expected to impact about 67 employees, and Saltzer Health is working to find new positions for many of those affected within the expanded family medicine clinics.

