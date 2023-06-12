fbpx

Construction on I-84 bridges between Mountain Home and Hammett

June 12, 2023

I-84 bridge construction

The Idaho Transportation Department is performing maintenance on seven 1-84 bridges between Mountain Home and Emmett. (IDT photo).

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is performing maintenance work this summer on seven I-84 bridges between Mountain Home and Hammett. Beginning Monday, June 12, the westbound off-ramp at the West Mountain Home Interchange (Exit 90) will be closed for an extended period of time. Bridge work will be coordinated to ensure drivers have accessible routes throughout the project area.

The bridges included in this project are:

  • West Mountain Home Interchange (Exit 90)
  • Canyon Creek Road Overpass
  • North Mountain Home Interchange (Exit 95)
  • Old Oregon Trail Road Interchange (Exit 99)
  • North Hammett Interchange (Exit 112)
  • I-84B (Old U.S. 30) over the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge
  • Cold Springs Interchange (Exit 114)

View the project fact sheet for more details.

Drivers should expect to encounter restrictions or closures on I-84 especially during the overnight hours. Motorists may be directed on to local roads.

Work will vary depending on the bridge. Several bridges are receiving surface treatments to improve safety and extend the service life of each bridge. The safety of crews and motorists is important to ITD. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

Work is anticipated to be complete by early fall. Cannon Builders, Inc. is the contractor for this $2.2 million project.

To learn more about the project or sign up for construction updates, visit the project website at itdprojects.org/84bridges/ call (208) 391-2979 or text 84BRIDGES to 1-866-483-8422 or check 511.Idaho.gov to learn more about travel impacts from this and other projects.

