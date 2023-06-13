ISDA announces Pat Morris as new executive director

The Idaho State Dental Association (ISDA) announces Pat Morris as the organization’s new executive director. Morris will begin his role on June 15. The ISDA represents over 900 Idaho dentists, comprising 70% of the state’s dental professionals.

Morris brings more than two decades of senior association leadership experience to the ISDA. He served as the executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association, CEO of ACA International, and president and CEO of the Association for Corporate Growth. He is a former Marine officer, worked in the U.S. Senate, and was selected for the prestigious Presidential Management Fellowship Program. Morris holds a bachelor’s degree from Christopher Newport University and an M.P.A. from the University of Kentucky.