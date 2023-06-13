ISDA announces Pat Morris as new executive director

The Idaho State Dental Association (ISDA) announces Pat Morris as the organization’s new executive director. Morris will begin his role on June 15. The ISDA represents over 900 Idaho dentists, comprising 70% of the state’s dental professionals.
Morris brings more than two decades of senior association leadership experience to the ISDA. He served as the executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association, CEO of ACA International, and president and CEO of the Association for Corporate Growth. He is a former Marine officer, worked in the U.S. Senate, and was selected for the prestigious Presidential Management Fellowship Program. Morris holds a bachelor’s degree from Christopher Newport University and an M.P.A. from the University of Kentucky.
BOISE, ID — Joseph J. Albanese Inc., a leading concrete and construction contractor, today announced it h[...]
June 14, 2023
Zions Bank has hired Michael Carver as a Community Banking relationship manager at the Meridian SpurWing branc[...]
June 13, 2023
TitleOne announces the return of Nick Brady to their team. Brady will be taking on the role of regional commer[...]
June 9, 2023
Colliers welcomes Eric Ettesvold to the brokerage services team at the Twin Falls office. Eric specializes in [...]
June 9, 2023
Hillcrest Bank welcomes Colette Chester as vice president, community banking leader. Chester is excited to bri[...]
June 7, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Idaho Business Review News.
The history of workers in Idaho and our future
12/6/2023
What is Assisted Living?
6/6/2023
A Broken Promise to Our Kids
2/6/2023
Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt
16/5/2023
Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table
12/5/2023