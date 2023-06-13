Michael Carver joins Zions Bank’s community banking team

Zions Bank has hired Michael Carver as a Community Banking relationship manager at the Meridian SpurWing branch at 1767 W. Island Green Dr. In this role, he is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and consumer clients throughout the Treasure Valley.
Carver earned his bachelor’s degree from Weber State University and has nearly eight years of business and retail banking experience.
Also active in the community, Carver is an assistant coach for a youth soccer club and participates in many different service opportunities through his children’s school.
