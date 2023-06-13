Nonprofit First Story and local family will “raise the wall” on a new home

fbpx

First Story is a nonprofit that provides eligible families with a zero-down, zero-interest, and a 30-year mortgage.(First Story photo).

CALDWELL, ID — First Story and community partners will “raise the wall” on a new home in the Canyon Brook community at 11:30 a.m. on June 14 and will take place at 4713 Seeley Lake Avenue in Caldwell.

First Story is a nonprofit that provides eligible families with a zero-down, zero-interest, and a 30-year mortgage. The nonprofit’s affordable home loan program is supported by a partnership with its founder, Hayden Homes.  

The homes are located in existing Hayden Homes communities and are sold with all of the appliances, a washer and dryer and finished landscaping so they are move-in ready for eligible families. 

The Kuper family said they are excited to celebrate this milestone in their homeownership journey after experiencing many challenges in attempting to own a home of their own.

“There was always something that kept homeownership out of reach,” April Kuper said. “We’d get close but then it would move just a little bit out of reach of our fingertips. Whether it wasn’t enough credit, wasn’t enough down payment or we didn’t qualify enough as a first-time buyer; one thing always kept us out.”

April is a cancer survivor. She, her husband Christopher and their three kids are looking forward to the fresh start that their new home will bring. The construction of the Kuper family’s home will be finished in the fall, and they plan to move in by October.

“By giving individuals a hand-up to homeownership, First Story helps neighbors take a new path to asset-building, economic mobility, financial stability and achievement of their dreams,” Claire Duncan, First Story’s executive director, said.

In total, the nonprofit has supported 109 families, and of those families, 100% earn less than 80% of area median income, 100% are first-time homebuyers, 80% are the first in their families ever to own a home, 30% identify as minorities, and 20% are households with children who have disabilities, as stated by First Story in a press release. 

