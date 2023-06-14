fbpx

Jeremy Schalk appointed to general manager of Joseph J. Albanese Inc.

admin//June 14, 2023

Jeremy Schalk

BOISE, ID — Joseph J. Albanese Inc., a leading concrete and construction contractor, today announced it has appointed Jeremy Schalk to general manager of its Mountain West regional offices in Boise, Idaho. The Mountain West regional office provides concrete services, including structural concrete, site concrete and shotcrete.

“We are honored to announce the appointment of Jeremy Schalk to the position of general manager of Joseph J. Albanese Inc. Mountain West. With more than 10 years of experience working for world-class developers and contractors, Jeremy brings exceptional expertise and dedication to our clients in the Mountain West region,” President and CEO of Joseph J. Albanese Inc., Philip J. Albanese, said.

As general manager of Joseph J. Albanese Inc. Mountain West in Boise, Schalk leads business development and operations and oversees client relations in Idaho and Utah. He was previously vice president of Operations for Wright Brothers, The Building Company, Eagle LLC in Eagle, Idaho. Schalk has provided leadership on many notable projects within the Treasure Valley and Mountain West region. His commitment to exceed client expectations has created long-lasting relationships throughout his career.

Schalk is a graduate of Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management. He holds an LEED Green Associate certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

