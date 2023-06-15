Boise Metro Chamber announces keynote speaker and performer for 140th Annual Gala

BOISE, ID – The Boise Metro Chamber announces the keynote speaker and performer for its upcoming 140th Annual Gala: Ashley Campbell. The annual gala is a charitable event benefiting the Boise Metro Chamber’s programs and services. It is set to take place on Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Boise Centre West.

Ashley Campbell, musician and songwriter, spent three years touring with her father, Glen Campbell. She showcased her talent on the banjo and keyboards, gracing stages worldwide alongside her father. Ashley also played a crucial role in caring for her father Glen during his battle with Alzheimer’s disease, both on and off stage. Glen Campbell passed away in 2017 at the age of 81.

A documentary entitled, “Glen Campbell, I’ll Be Me” has gained immense recognition, shedding light on the impact of Alzheimer’s and the Campbell family’s journey. The documentary propelled Ashley into a prominent role as a powerful voice for raising awareness about the fight to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease.

After majoring in theater at Pepperdine University, Ashley drew from her personal experiences and her own musical prowess to compose her first single, entitled “Remembering,” a heartfelt tribute to her father. This moving song was featured in the documentary and was included in the Grammy-winning album associated with the film. In 2018, Ashley released her first album, The Lonely One, co-produced with her brother Cal on her own label. Her latest album Something Lovely, released by Vacancy Records in the UK, hit the Top Ten of the UK Country Charts upon release. She continues to tour internationally with her band. Through her music, Ashley hopes to share her family’s story, inspire others, and provide solace to families coping with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We are honored to have Ashley Campbell join us as the keynote speaker and performer for our 140th Annual Gala,” Boise Metro Chamber President and CEO Bill Connors said. “Her journey with her father and her dedication to raising awareness about Alzheimer’s make her an incredible advocate for change. We believe her heartfelt words and captivating musical talent will leave a lasting impact on all attendees.”

The Boise Metro Chamber’s Annual Gala serves as a vital fundraising event, supporting the Chamber’s ability to advocate for policies, educate their members, and develop programs and services to enrich the Boise Valley. Through contributions from gala attendees and sponsors, the Chamber can continue to empower local businesses and drive the region’s prosperity.

This year, a portion of proceeds from the 140th Annual Gala will also benefit the Greater Idaho Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in honor of Ashley’s late father and the work Ashley and her mother, Kim, have done to generate awareness and progress.

The 2022 Boise Metro Chamber Gala featured Five for Fighting frontman John Ondrasik, who performed several songs to a sold-out crowd. His original song dedicated to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, “Can One Man Save the World?” inspired attendees to contribute to the important cause. A portion of the proceeds from the gala was donated to relief efforts in Ukraine: $14,410 in total.

The Boise Metro Chamber is now accepting auction item donations for the event’s live and silent auctions. For more information, or to purchase tickets to the 140th Annual Boise Metro Chamber Gala, visit the Chamber’s website at boisechamber.org.