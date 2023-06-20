Chipotle opens first Meridian drive-thru location

MERIDIAN, ID — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill location has opened this week at 1323 W. Chinden Blvd, Meridian, ID 83646. The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature “Chipotlane”, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The new restaurant marks the second location in Meridian, and the first with a drive-thru.

Chipotle is currently hiring at the new Meridian location and across the U.S. There are on average 25 jobs per location, with benefits including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program and English as a second language, access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.