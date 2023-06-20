fbpx

Chipotle opens first Meridian drive-thru location

June 20, 2023

Chipotle opens first Meridian drive-thru location

New Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Meridian. (Chipotle photo.)

Chipotle opens first Meridian drive-thru location

admin//June 20, 2023

MERIDIAN, ID — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill location has opened this week at 1323 W. Chinden Blvd, Meridian, ID 83646. The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature “Chipotlane”, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The new restaurant marks the second location in Meridian, and the first with a drive-thru. 

Chipotle is currently hiring at the new Meridian location and across the U.S.  There are on average 25 jobs per location, with benefits including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program and English as a second language, access to mental healthcare for employees and their families. 

     

