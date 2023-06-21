RE ROUNDUP: June 21, 2023

Dickerson Automotive leased 6,400 sq. ft. of industrial space at 18 Butte Dr in Jerome. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.

Idaho All-Star Cheer LLC leased 4,800 sq. ft. of industrial space at 2334 & 2336 Eldridge Ave in Twin Falls. Tami Walker and Jerrika Gonzalez of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.

George Chappell purchased 17,652 sq. ft. of mixed-use space at 1525 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer.

Assisting Hands Home Care, LLC purchased 0.16 ac. of land at 16080 Idaho Center Blvd. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the seller.

An individual leased 505 sq. ft. of office space at 212 2nd Ave. W. Ste. 207, 212 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Green Leaf Financial Consulting, LLC leased 1,046 sq. ft. of office space at 205 Shoshone St. N. Ste. 202 in Twin Falls. Jesse Sutherland of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

American National Red Cross leased 2,988 sq. ft. of office space at 358 Cheney Dr. W. Ste. 103 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.

Stoddard & Bingham Medical of Twin Falls, PLLC leased 4,895 sq. ft. of office space at 1411 Falls Ave E Ste. 1002 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.

Karnation Intimate Apparel extended a lease on 3,200 sq. ft. of retail space at 649 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Three Six One Roots LLC d.b.a. Dickeys BBQ leased 2,130 sq. ft. of retail space at 6708 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Logan Wheeler of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Aubergine & Company, Inc. d.b.a. Aubergine Kitchen leased 3,080 sq. ft. of retail space at 1041 West Chinden Boulevard in Meridian. Mark Schlag of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.

Roderick Enterprises purchased 2.73 ac. of land at TBD Aviation Way in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. RJ Walker represented the seller.

Specialty Fulfillment Center SFC leased 8,395 sq. ft. of industrial space at 3774 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Chris Pearson represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

An individual purchased 2,646 sq. ft. of multifamily space at 3758 Slate Drive in Idaho Falls. Scarlet Poulsen of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.

UTZ Quality Foods LLC leased 22,773 sq. ft. of industrial space at 16677 Madison Rd. Ste. Building C in Nampa. Stephen Fife represented the tenant. Devin Ogden and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Life Flight Network LLC leased 10,282 sq. ft. of office space at 1550 S. Tech Ln. in Meridian. Lew Manglos and Scott Feighner represented the tenant. Mike Chidester represented the landlord.

An individual renewed a lease on 222 sq. ft. of office space at 212 2nd Ave. W. Ste. 202 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Beaux Design Build leased 7,084 sq. ft. of industrial space at 3618 E. Newby St. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.