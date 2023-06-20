RENTERS HAVE RIGHTS: Soaring prices put spotlight on tenant protections

A chief concern of renters is the chance of being evicted without notice. (Unsplash Photo)

Renters in Idaho are facing an alarming 40.63% surge in rent prices since 2020. According to real estate experts at Los Feliz, the average monthly rent in Idaho jumped from $1,190.52 in March 2022 to $1,674.27 by March 2023, highlighting a substantial increase in rental costs.

While renting a home offers relief from repair and maintenance responsibilities, it also brings a sense of uncertainty regarding the durability of one’s housing arrangements. Given the challenges presented by rising rent prices and the uncertain nature of renting, renters are recognizing the importance of understanding and utilizing tenant protections.

Lori Dicaire, a renter herself, and education outreach specialist at Intermountain Fair Housing Council (IFHC), responded to the increasing housing prices and the challenges of renting in Idaho by organizing fellow renters. In 2019, she founded Boise Renters United with the aim of mobilizing renters and giving them a stronger collective voice.

According to Dicaire, members of the organization frequently address the challenges associated with renting in Idaho, which include concerns about landlord retaliation, fears about the future, such as evictions without notice, various barriers to housing, including refusal to accept Section 8 vouchers, and rising rental rates, to name a few.

“The balance between landlord and tenant power is heavily tilted toward landlord interests,” Dicaire said. “There is not enough recognition or funding for the affordable housing production, and our existing affordable housing is being heavily targeted by investors looking for a max return on investment.”

Dicaire and members of Boise Renters United advocate for legislative actions that focus on housing affordability, safety, and stronger tenant protections.

“At IFHC, we field hundreds of calls from tenants living in dangerous, substandard housing. No Idaho city has a rental housing program with inspections and licensing, so enforcement falls to individual cities code compliance departments, which are usually woefully understaffed,” she added. “The city of Boise has been slow to move to enact any policies on the municipal level and the county and other neighboring Treasure Valley cities are doing nothing to help their vulnerable renters.”

In response to growing concerns among renters, the Boise City Council is working on efforts to establish tenant laws aimed at protecting renters and providing the necessary support to ensure stable and affordable housing options. Included in the Tenant Protections Package:

Prohibiting Retaliatory Conduct

Goal: Tenants can request repairs and raise safety concerns without fear of retaliation.

“This type of provision helps protect renters who might be–especially in a very tight housing market–hesitant to raise concerns or issues, for fear that they could be viewed negatively by their landlord,” said Nicki Olivier Hellenkamp, Mayor Lauren McLean’s housing advisor.

This tenant protection would also be in the best interest of the landlords, Hellenkamp added, “a dynamic in which tenants are afraid to raise issues creates a risk for greater cost to the landlord, who may not be notified of tenants who have smaller repair needs until they escalate into larger and more expensive problems.”

Notice of tenant rights and responsibilities

Goal: All parties know their rights and responsibilities when entering a landlord/tenant relationship.

“Essentially trying to ensure that everyone knows their rights and responsibilities when entering into a landlord-tenant relationship,” Hellenkamp said. “It would be a document that city staff would be responsible for creating and maintaining the accuracy of and for making it available online. So the landlord would just be responsible for providing the tenants essentially with a link.

She added that the notice is not meant to be onerous or add too many extra steps to the process, “we’re just wanting to make sure that when anyone’s signing something as important as a lease agreement, that all the parties are aware of their rights and responsibilities under the law, and aware of how to find more information if needed.”

Prohibiting source of income discrimination

Goal: Prospective tenants who meet a landlord’s rental criteria can secure housing, regardless of their source of income.

“If you meet the criteria to rent and if somebody meets the landlord’s criteria, this would prohibit a denial that’s based solely on where their income comes from–as long as their income is lawful and verifiable,” she said. “That would be inclusive of child support retirement programs, veterans benefits, Section Eight vouchers and other public, private or nonprofit administered benefits.”

Relocation assistance

Goal: Tenants receive assistance when they are being displaced due to a landlord’s decision to demolish, substantially renovate, or change the use of the building.

“We have tenants in our community who are being displaced often due to development, due to demolition, substantial renovations and changes in use,” she said. “The council wants to have a conversation around whether it’s possible for tenants to receive assistance when they are being displaced for one of those reasons–is there a way to make this process more predictable for the tenant and also for the landlord, in terms of what is reasonable? What’s expected in this kind of situation?”

The Boise City Council is currently focused on general community outreach for its Tenant Protections Package, and in the meantime is expected to hear from the community and local advocacy groups, with an additional work session in July and a public hearing in August.