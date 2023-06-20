The Idaho Foodbank announces new board members

MERIDIAN, ID – The Idaho Foodbank is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. These community members bring years of business, academic, nonprofit, and philanthropic experience to an esteemed and strategic group helping to solve the challenge of hunger in Idaho.

“We are delighted to welcome new members to our Board of Directors from different regions of the state, including Blaine, Ada, and Bannock counties,” President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank Karen Vauk said. “Each of the incoming directors will bring diversity of skills, backgrounds, and experiences that will enable The Idaho Foodbank to continue and improve upon our work to serve Idahoans who are facing food insecurity.”

Throughout the decades, The Idaho Foodbank has adapted and continued to evolve to meet the needs of those struggling with food insecurity across the state. The Board is a well-rounded group of empathetic and talented people from multiple regions of Idaho. The community knowledge, advice, and experience these new members bring will help to guide the organization to make smart and strategic decisions ultimately better serving individuals, families, and communities facing food insecurity.

The Idaho Foodbank Board of Directors welcomes the following directors who will serve three-year terms:

Marsi Trejo

Marsi Trejo is a Certified Public Accountant working in accounting and finance at Amalgamated Sugar. She has extensive professional experience in budget development and administration, as well as corporate finance and financial forecasting management. Marsi resides in the Treasure Valley.

Herbert Romero

Herbert Romero is an operations director and founder of a community-based consultant group with a mission for cultural initiatives, community programming, and leadership engagements within the Hispanic/Latino community. His community activity includes founding the Hispanic Heritage Fest and serving on the Board of the Blaine County Charitable Fund. Herbert resides in Blaine County.

Sari Byerly

Sari Byerly is the Assistant Vice President for Access and Outreach in the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Idaho State University (ISU). Spanning 20 years, Sari has spent her career in higher education working towards increased enrollment and graduation rates for first-generation and systemically underserved communities. During Sari’s tenure at ISU, she has acquired over $30 million in external funding to support communities throughout Southcentral and Eastern Idaho. Her community work includes recently serving as an executive officer for the board of directors of the Council for Opportunity in Education based out of Washington, DC. Sari resides in Pocatello.