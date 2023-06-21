First Choice Health promotes Dr. David Agler to chief medical officer

First Choice Health has announced the promotion of Dr. David Agler to the position of chief medical officer.

Previously serving as the vice president of medical management since joining in 2022, Agler has been an integral part of the organization’s management and leadership team. In his new role, he will now oversee all of medical management. Prior to joining First Choice Health, Agler was the regional medical director for Humana and practiced as a family medicine physician for over a decade in a variety of healthcare settings.

“I am proud to continue my journey with an organization that prioritizes providing the best possible experience and outcomes for our members and to bridge the gap between providers and payers,” said Agler. “I am committed to ensuring our growth continues while we c provide best-in-class healthcare.”

“Dr. Agler has already established himself as a vital member of our growing team,” First Choice Health CEO Jaja Okigwe said. “We are beyond confident in his leadership skills and look forward to seeing the positive outcomes he will bring to our members as Chief Medical Officer.”