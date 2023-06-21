fbpx

Lauren Smith named chief nursing officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System

Lauren Smith

Lauren Smith, MSN, RN is named chief nursing officer for both Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and the four-hospital Saint Alphonsus Health System, with hospitals in Idaho and Oregon. She assumes this role effective June 26.

Smith has served as executive director of nursing at the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group since August 2022.

“Lauren is a dedicated, highly effective senior-level nursing leader. She brings over 23 years of nursing experience in critical care, performance and process improvement, risk management, and clinical operations. Her experience in both ambulatory and hospital-based settings and knowledge of various software systems, business operations and process improvement techniques will benefit both the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center – Boise and our larger health system,” President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System Odette Bolano said.

In this dual senior leadership role, Smith will be responsible for the clinical and administrative leadership, planning, monitoring, and evaluation of safe, high-quality patient care across the four hospitals. She will partner closely with the hospital presidents, hospital-based nursing leadership, and the Saint Alphonsus chief medical officer to ensure clinical excellence. Additionally, she will serve as an active member of the system and hospital’s senior leadership teams.

Prior to joining Saint Alphonsus, Smith worked at St. Luke’s Health System where she held various leadership positions including orthopedic director of practice and programs, senior operations improvement, and held various leadership roles in quality and patient safety. Her nursing experience is extensive and includes work in the emergency department and clinical support units, and most recently in the intensive care units and emergency departments during the COVID pandemic.

Lauren holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Boise State University and a master of science in nursing from Western Governors University. She replaces Mary McFadden, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, who is retiring.

