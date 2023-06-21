Report: Idaho’s workforce continues to expand

The latest labor report by the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL) has unveiled a trend in the Gem State’s job market. Despite a decline in the workforce participation rate, which has reached levels not seen in decades, the labor force continues to expand, with Idaho employers displaying a steadfast commitment to absorbing new workers.

The report’s monthly estimates indicate that hiring remains strong in various sectors, and employers are making efforts to hold onto their current workforce to avoid the difficulties of rehiring.

According to Craig Shaul, the research and analytics leader at IDOL, the recent findings highlight a crucial aspect of Idaho’s labor market. Shaul explained, “While some industries might be seeing less economic activity as interest rates increase and other factors, on the aggregate, employers are still in need of workers and robust hiring continues. In addition, employers experiencing slower activity are still trying to hold on to their workers to avoid the challenge of rehiring.”

This underscores the resilience and flexibility of Idaho’s job market, as businesses demonstrate their commitment to finding and keeping talented workers, despite fluctuations in specific industries. Ultimately, employers and business leaders across the state are primarily focused on finding and retaining employees.

Recent IDOL data indicates job growth

Idaho’s latest labor statistics paint a picture of a resilient and growing job market. The state’s unemployment rate in May stood at 2.6%, a slight increase of 0.1% compared to the previous year. However, the labor force expanded by 1.2%, welcoming 11,844 additional individuals into employment. Although the number of unemployed Idahoans rose by 3.7% (889 people) over the course of a year, the number of employed individuals increased by 1.2% (10,955 people).

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs also witnessed a positive trend, with a notable 3.1% (25,400 jobs) increase. Most major industry sectors experienced year-over-year job gains, with the exception of transportation, warehousing and utilities (-1.8%); manufacturing (-1.2%); retail trade (-1.2%); and financial activities (-1.0%). In an encouraging sign, job postings data revealed that in May, there were two available positions for every unemployed person actively seeking work in Idaho.

The state’s metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) displayed positive nonfarm job growth, with the exception of Lewiston, which experienced a 0.7% decrease compared to May 2022. Coeur d’Alene led the pack with the highest increase at 3.9%, followed by Pocatello (3.6%), Boise (3.4%), Idaho Falls (2.2%), and Twin Falls (2.0%).

Shaul expressed optimism about Idaho’s economic performance, noting, “The labor force and job estimates so far this year speak to a continuation of Idaho’s good economic performance. The unemployment rate held steady even as the national rate increased.” These promising indicators highlight Idaho’s robust labor market and provide reassurance amid broader economic fluctuations.