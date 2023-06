Faces of Hope Foundation promotes Lauren Atwood to program manager. Atwood has been working with Faces of Hope since January 2022. She gained experience working as an intern while completing her bachelor’s degree n criminal Justice at Boise State University.

Once she graduated, Atwood served clients at Faces of Hope as a case manager. “She has so much passion for helping victims in any way, and we are excited to see her grow the program,” the foundation said in a statement.