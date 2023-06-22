fbpx

Faces of Hope Foundation promotes Liz Edrich to deputy director. Edrich has been the development director at Faces of Hope since 2019. She became a familiar name in the Boise philanthropy community, working at a wide variety of nonprofits in the Treasure Valley, including Idaho Conservation League, The Trey McIntyre Dance Studio, and Foothills School of Arts and Sciences. During her time as development director, Edrich more than doubled Faces of Hope’s revenue through increased fundraising efforts and strategic community partnerships.

