IBR unveils 2023 Women of the Year  

Last year’s Women of the Year on stage after the event. (Photo by Pro Image)

Idaho Business Review this week named its 2023 50 Women of the Year honorees, a remarkable array of talented entrepreneurs and leaders spanning all industries and professions.

This year’s awards gala, which takes place Thursday Sept. 14 at Boise Centre, will celebrate women leaders from all over the state who have made their mark and are paving the way for leaders of today and into the future.

“The Idaho Business Review has been recognizing the achievements of professional women for 18 years now and I am excited to be able to honor these 50 amazing women from across the state” said Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa.

The winners were chosen from 124 nominations submitted this year. IBR’s judges pored over the hundreds of letters of recommendation for the nominees. The judges reviewed the applicants themselves before selecting to the 50 honorees based on four categories: professional achievement, leadership, mentorship and community service.

Each year, the Idaho Business Review announces an overall top winner as the Woman of the Year (based on scores from the judges and Idaho Business Review staff members), who is unveiled at the awards gala and introduced by the former year’s winner. Last year’s Woman of the Year was Idaho Power CEO, Lisa Grow.

The honorees are also invited to a special meet-and-greet reception, where they have an opportunity to mingle with past recipients — networking together, reconnecting and/or forming new friendships.

Tickets for the 2023 gala are available on IBR’s website at: https://idahobusinessreview.com/event/woy/

The honorees will be featured in a commemorative magazine to be distributed at the awards event and then released to subscribers on Sept. 15.

Here are the 2023 Women of the Year award honorees:

*Reylene Abbott, College of Southern Idaho

*Nikeela Abrams, Abrams Law, PLLC/Idaho Mediation Center

*Dr. Mindi Anderson, Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Stacy Bahrenfuss, The Truth Teachers

Brittaney Bones, VF Law

Allison Bruce, TalentSpark

Liz Bryant, University of Idaho, WWAMI Medical Education

*Stephanie Camarillo, Molly Maid of Boise and the Treasure Valley

Paula Carvalho, VA Medical Center

*Michelle Choate, MLChoate Inc.

Rachel Cossel, Idaho Central Credit Union

Janeale Dean, Desert Creative Group

Vicky Fajardo, Idaho Women’s Business Center

Lana Graybeal, City of Boise

Donna Guillen, Idaho National Laboratory

Erica Hermsen, EverWild Education Collaborative, Inc. (DBA EverWild Forest School)

Jennifer Hooft, Higher Resources, LLC

Pam Howland, Idaho Employment Lawyers, PLLC

Shawnda Huffman, Tuuti Agency

*Merri Johnson, Zions Bank

Rebecca Lemmons, Saint Alphonsus Health System

*Tara Malek, Smith + Malek

Samantha Martinet, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center

Martha Martinez Tapia, South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

*Savana Maxon, Lucro Consulting

Nicola McIntosh, Zions Bank

Heather McMillan, Westmark Credit Union

Ann Munroe, Capital Matrix, Inc.

Leta Harris Neustaedter, Metamorphosis Performing Arts Studio

*Wendy Olson, Stoel Rives, LLP

Jennifer Parks, Idaho Botanical Garden

Alison Patt, Thomas Cuisine

Alexis Pickering, Ada County Highway District & Central and Southwest District Health

Lindsey Pretty Weasel, Washington Trust Bank

Sarah Quilici, Bishop Kelly High School

Mari Ramos, Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Suzie Rohnert, Toby’s Place, Inc.

Reagan Rossi, The College of Idaho

Danielle Sanders, Good Samaritan League of America

Janice Stevenor Dale, J S D A Inc.

*Shannon Stoeger, Idaho First Bank

Amanda Stone, Camp River Run

Petya Stoyanova Johnson, Boise State University

Dr. Charlene Taylor, RDA Consulting, SPC

*Raleigh Vachek, R|W Investment Management

Irma Valdivia, Jalapeños

Patricia Walker, Idaho Black Community Alliance

Faye White, Building Hope Today

Chandra Zenner Ford, University of Idaho

Janell Zuckerman, Select Health

*Denotes, Circle of Excellence