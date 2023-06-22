IBR unveils 2023 Women of the Year  

Idaho Business Review this week named its 2023 50 Women of the Year honorees, a remarkable array of talented entrepreneurs and leaders spanning all industries and professions.
This year’s awards gala, which takes place Thursday Sept. 14 at Boise Centre, will celebrate women leaders from all over the state who have made their mark and are paving the way for leaders of today and into the future.
“The Idaho Business Review has been recognizing the achievements of professional women for 18 years now and I am excited to be able to honor these 50 amazing women from across the state” said Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa.
The winners were chosen from 124 nominations submitted this year. IBR’s judges pored over the hundreds of letters of recommendation for the nominees. The judges reviewed the applicants themselves before selecting to the 50 honorees based on four categories: professional achievement, leadership, mentorship and community service.
Each year, the Idaho Business Review announces an overall top winner as the Woman of the Year (based on scores from the judges and Idaho Business Review staff members), who is unveiled at the awards gala and introduced by the former year’s winner. Last year’s Woman of the Year was Idaho Power CEO, Lisa Grow.
The honorees are also invited to a special meet-and-greet reception, where they have an opportunity to mingle with past recipients — networking together, reconnecting and/or forming new friendships.
Tickets for the 2023 gala are available on IBR’s website at: https://idahobusinessreview.com/event/woy/
The honorees will be featured in a commemorative magazine to be distributed at the awards event and then released to subscribers on Sept. 15.
Here are the 2023 Women of the Year award honorees:
*Reylene Abbott, College of Southern Idaho
*Nikeela Abrams, Abrams Law, PLLC/Idaho Mediation Center
*Dr. Mindi Anderson, Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce
Stacy Bahrenfuss, The Truth Teachers
Brittaney Bones, VF Law
Allison Bruce, TalentSpark
Liz Bryant, University of Idaho, WWAMI Medical Education
*Stephanie Camarillo, Molly Maid of Boise and the Treasure Valley
Paula Carvalho, VA Medical Center
*Michelle Choate, MLChoate Inc.
Rachel Cossel, Idaho Central Credit Union
Janeale Dean, Desert Creative Group
Vicky Fajardo, Idaho Women’s Business Center
Lana Graybeal, City of Boise
Donna Guillen, Idaho National Laboratory
Erica Hermsen, EverWild Education Collaborative, Inc. (DBA EverWild Forest School)
Jennifer Hooft, Higher Resources, LLC
Pam Howland, Idaho Employment Lawyers, PLLC
Shawnda Huffman, Tuuti Agency
*Merri Johnson, Zions Bank
Rebecca Lemmons, Saint Alphonsus Health System
*Tara Malek, Smith + Malek
Samantha Martinet, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center
Martha Martinez Tapia, South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
*Savana Maxon, Lucro Consulting
Nicola McIntosh, Zions Bank
Heather McMillan, Westmark Credit Union
Ann Munroe, Capital Matrix, Inc.
Leta Harris Neustaedter, Metamorphosis Performing Arts Studio
*Wendy Olson, Stoel Rives, LLP
Jennifer Parks, Idaho Botanical Garden
Alison Patt, Thomas Cuisine
Alexis Pickering, Ada County Highway District & Central and Southwest District Health
Lindsey Pretty Weasel, Washington Trust Bank
Sarah Quilici, Bishop Kelly High School
Mari Ramos, Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Suzie Rohnert, Toby’s Place, Inc.
Reagan Rossi, The College of Idaho
Danielle Sanders, Good Samaritan League of America
Janice Stevenor Dale, J S D A Inc.
*Shannon Stoeger, Idaho First Bank
Amanda Stone, Camp River Run
Petya Stoyanova Johnson, Boise State University
Dr. Charlene Taylor, RDA Consulting, SPC
*Raleigh Vachek, R|W Investment Management
Irma Valdivia, Jalapeños
Patricia Walker, Idaho Black Community Alliance
Faye White, Building Hope Today
Chandra Zenner Ford, University of Idaho
Janell Zuckerman, Select Health
*Denotes, Circle of Excellenced