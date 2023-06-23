Boise Entrepreneur Week invites entrepreneurs to compete for $210,000 in funding

BOISE, ID — Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting Idaho entrepreneurs to register for its annual pitch competitions taking place in Boise from Oct. 2-6. Past local winners include Galena Innovations, which designs a product that helps prevent miscarriage brought on by medical issues.
“Winning Boise Entrepreneur Week’s pitch competition provided invaluable connections and a runway for my company,” Galena Innovations founder and CEO Ashley Crafton said. “Galena Innovations has flourished because of the many opportunities created by this important event.”
This year, Boise Entrepreneur Week will provide more than $210,000 in funding. In addition to cash prizes for winners and runners-up, Connetic Ventures will select an applicant from the main pitch competition, Trailmix or any of Boise State University’s public pitch competitions to offer $100,000 in equity funding.
Boise Entrepreneur Week organizes a main pitch competition that is open to companies from any industry and the Trailmix pitch competition, presented by Albertsons, which helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. The Trailmix grand prize winner will receive a cash prize and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong.
Each competition has allocated $50,000 for its grand prize winner and $5,000 for a runner-up. To be eligible, participants’ businesses must be registered in Idaho and have less than $1 million in annual recurring revenue. Additionally, past winners of a pitch competition may not pitch again in the same competition. Applications are being accepted online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until Aug. 14.
The following pitch competitions will also take place:
Boise Entrepreneur Week is made possible by Title Sponsor Idaho STEM Action Center; Platinum Sponsor Zions Bank; Gold Sponsors Umpqua Bank, Vynyl and Albertsons. The event is accepting additional sponsors until Aug. 18.d