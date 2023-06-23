BOISE, ID — Joseph J. Albanese Inc. names Thomas Sperbeck as project executive of its Mountain West regional offices in Boise, Idaho. The Mountain West regional office provides concrete services, including structural concrete, site concrete and shotcrete.

“We are proud to announce the appointment of Thomas Sperbeck to project executive at Joseph J. Albanese Inc. Mountain West,” Phillip J. Albanese, president and CEO said. “ Sperbeck shares a relentless desire for client success as well as an acute focus on driving the schedule and delivering unparalleled quality.”

As project executive in Boise for Joseph J. Albanese Inc. Mountain West, Sperbeck manages client relations and oversees projects. Prior to his role as project executive, Sperbeck was a project manager with Wright Brothers, The Building Company, Eagle LLC in Eagle, Idaho. His proficiency involves a wide range of product types that span multifamily, industrial and office.

Sperbeck is a graduate of Boise State University (BSU) with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. During his tenure at BSU, Sperbeck was a starting wide receiver for Boise State football (2013–2016) where he was selected as team captain (2016). He was also honored as a two-time Academic All-Mountain West team member (2014–2015) and received the 2014 Fiesta Bowl MVP Award. Sperbeck currently holds the all-time Boise State receiving yards record at 3,601 yards.