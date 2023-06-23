Micron confirms up to $825 million investment in India chip facility

BOISE, ID – According to Reuters, Micron Technology, Inc. revealed its plans invest up to $825 million in Gujarat, India, establishing its inaugural chip assembly and test facility in the country. The total investment in this venture, supported by the Indian central government and the state of Gujarat, is expected to reach $2.75 billion. The Indian central government will contribute 50% of the investment, with an additional 20% coming from the state of Gujarat.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron’s project received approval from the Indian Cabinet just ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington, as reported by Reuters. This development underscores the importance of the investment and the strategic timing of the decision.

Micron has outlined its timeline for the project, stating that construction of the new facility in Gujarat will commence in 2023. The first phase is expected to be operational by late 2024, with a second phase slated to begin in the latter half of the decade. These two phases combined will create up to 5,000 new direct job opportunities at Micron, as per the Reuters report.