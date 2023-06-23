fbpx

Micron confirms up to $825 million investment in India chip facility

admin//June 23, 2023

Home>Technology>

Micron confirms up to $825 million investment in India chip facility

photo of micron

Micron Technology, Inc. (File photo).

Micron confirms up to $825 million investment in India chip facility

admin//June 23, 2023

BOISE, ID – According to Reuters, Micron Technology, Inc. revealed its plans invest up to $825 million in Gujarat, India, establishing its inaugural chip assembly and test facility in the country. The total investment in this venture, supported by the Indian central government and the state of Gujarat, is expected to reach $2.75 billion. The Indian central government will contribute 50% of the investment, with an additional 20% coming from the state of Gujarat.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron’s project received approval from the Indian Cabinet just ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington, as reported by Reuters. This development underscores the importance of the investment and the strategic timing of the decision.

Micron has outlined its timeline for the project, stating that construction of the new facility in Gujarat will commence in 2023. The first phase is expected to be operational by late 2024, with a second phase slated to begin in the latter half of the decade. These two phases combined will create up to 5,000 new direct job opportunities at Micron, as per the Reuters report.

i

Related Content

Boise Entrepreneur Week invites entrepreneurs to compete for $210,000 in funding

BOISE, ID — Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting Idaho entrepreneurs to register for its annual pitch competi[...]

June 23, 2023

Syringa Networks awarded $6.2M NTIA grant to expand network

Syringa Networks is a recipient of the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure grant. The $6.2M award wa[...]

June 22, 2023
Musk Zuckerberg fight

Tech billionaires’ cage match? Musk throws down the gauntlet and Zuckerberg accepts challenge

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline.

June 22, 2023

GM and Ford embracing Tesla’s EV charging technology

DETROIT — Starting next year, owners of electric vehicles made by General Motors and Ford will be able to ch[...]

June 15, 2023
AMD AI Chip

AI chip race heats up as AMD introduces rival to Nvidia technology

Advanced Micro Devices has revealed a new artificial intelligence chip in its race to compete with rival chipm[...]

June 14, 2023
Idaho Clean Energy

Will faster federal reviews speed up the clean energy shift? Two legal scholars explain what the Nat...

By J.B. Ruhl, Vanderbilt University and James Salzman, University of California, Los Angeles The National E[...]

June 8, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023

A Broken Promise to Our Kids

2/6/2023
Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023