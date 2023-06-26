fbpx

Biden-Harris Administration announces $583.3 Million to Idaho to deploy high-speed Internet

June 26, 2023

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) today announced that Idaho will receive $583,256,249.88 to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service. Right now, 85,902 homes and small businesses in Idaho lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

As part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, the President, Vice President, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced how much funding from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories will receive.

“All Idahoans deserve access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet. No longer a luxury, broadband connectivity will enhance the quality of life and economic potential of everyone in the state,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said. “Thanks to President Biden and Governor Little’s commitment to providing Internet to all residents in Idaho, we are investing more than $500 million to improve access to quality Internet, drive economic growth and create thousands of good jobs.”

States, D.C., and territories (“Eligible Entities”) will use funding from the BEAD program from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to administer grant programs within their borders.

The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

Details related to the allocation for the states, D.C., and territories are available on InternetForAll.Gov. 

Eligible Entities will receive their formal notice of allocation on June 30, 2023. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Eligible Entities have 180 days from the date of that formal notice to submit their Initial Proposals for how they will run their grant programs. Eligible Entities can begin submitting their Initial Proposals starting July 1, 2023. Once NTIA approves an Initial Proposal, which will occur on a rolling basis, Eligible Entities will be able to access at least 20 percent of their allocated funds.

