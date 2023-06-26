First Federal Bank announces partnership with Boise State Athletics

The multi-year sponsorship agreement, effective July 1, will provide First Federal Bank with various benefits for being a member of the Broncos’ corporate partner family. First Federal Bank will be the presenting sponsor of Boise State Football’s annual spring game. (First Federal photo).

TWIN FALLS, ID – First Federal Bank has partnered with Boise State University Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Bronco Sports Properties, to further the Bank’s presence and recognition in the state of Idaho. First Federal Bank was founded in Twin Falls in 1915 and has grown to 13 locations across Southern Idaho, including two branches in Meridian, as well as a Nampa location opening in 2024. Further expansion in the Treasure Valley is planned over the next several years.

The multi-year sponsorship agreement, effective July 1, will provide First Federal Bank with various benefits for being a member of the Broncos’ corporate partner family. Of note, First Federal Bank will be the presenting sponsor of Boise State Football’s annual spring game on The Blue. In addition, the First Federal Bank brand will be visible throughout the athletic year including in-venue features for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and softball; digital exposure via the Broncos’ official website Broncosports.com; social media presence on Boise State Athletics’ official platforms; and radio promotion on the Bronco Radio Network.

“As the Bank continues to expand, especially in the Treasure Valley, and we work to position ourselves as Idaho’s community bank of choice, partnering with Boise State made a lot of sense,” President and CEO of First Federal Bank Jason A. Meyerhoeffer said. “The Broncos have an incredible presence in the State and are recognized nationally. Aligning our Bank brand with theirs is a great opportunity, as well as introducing the Boise State population to First Federal Bank.”

Boise State is coming off a 2022-23 sports year highlighted by numerous accomplishments including a 10 -win football season and bowl victory as well as men’s basketball recording 24 wins and earning a trip to the NCAA Tournament.