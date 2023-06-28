Boise State University Foundation names six new board members

The Boise State University Foundation has named six new members to serve on its board of directors. Allen Dykman, Randy Hales, Chuck Hallett, Darren Kyle, Stacy Pearson and Matt Wolff will join the board on Saturday, July 1.



“We are fortunate to have these professionals join the Boise State University Foundation Board of Directors this year,” Matthew Ewing, vice president for University Advancement, said. “Each new member brings a unique perspective to the organization and will be instrumental in the success and growth of the university’s donor investments.”

Boise State University Foundation volunteer board members guide and advise the foundation to help ensure long-term financial support for generations of students.

“We are delighted to welcome these energetic and very accomplished new board members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to the foundation board,” Executive Chair Jim Martin said. “We need their help as we continue to strengthen fundraising efforts and drive forward university priorities, and we trust that they will add tremendous value to the philanthropic work we do to support the continued growth of the university we love.”

Allen Dykman is president, and co-founder of Dykman Inc. His business interests also include Dykman Electrical Inc. and Dykman Properties LLC. He and his wife Dixie Dykman received the 2020 St. Luke’s Ralph J. Comstock Light of Philanthropy Award, and were Boise State University Homecoming Grand Marshalls in 2006 and Bronco Athletic Association/Alumni Association Biennial Auction Honorees in 2011.

This will be his second time serving on the Foundation Board. Dykman is a past executive chair of the Foundation Board, as well as past president of the Boise State Alumni Association and Bronco Athletic Association, co-chair of the Destination Distinction Campaign steering committee, and a member of the President’s advisory board. He also serves on the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl executive committee.

Dykman received his honorary doctoral degree in 2021 from Boise State, as well as the 2002 Silver Medallion Award, 2001 Distinguished Alumni Award, and 2000 Bronco Athletic Association Bronze Bronco Award. He was named the 2010 Idaho Business Leader of the year by the Delta Upsilon chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi at Idaho State, and was selected as a 2020 Influential Leader by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Dykman has a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Boise State, where he played on the football team.

Randy Hales is CEO of Next Level Apparel. He previously served as president and CEO of ZAGG Inc., Mity Enterprises Inc., Back to Basics Inc., and First Scientific. His other business interests have included board and leadership positions with Ephesoft, Norco, Goal Zero, Provo Craft, Rogers Group, Broda Medical, Development Capital, WiLife, International Housewares Association, RISA, Dal-Tile International and David Weekley Homes.

Hales was previously vice chair on the Boise State Foundation Board, and will continue his service as chair of the campaign committee. He is also a member of the Boise State College of Business and Economics advisory council. Since 2013, he has been recognized as a National Association of Corporate Directors Fellow.

Hales received the 2018 Utah Business Magazine CEO of the Year – Large Consumer Products Company Award, the 2017 Make-A-Wish Utah David Bishop Hope Through Wishes Award, and the 2004 Entrepreneur of the Year Award from Ernst & Young. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Brigham Young University.

Chuck Hallett is the retired co-founder and principal of StraderHallett PS Certified Public Accountants. His previous employers include Deloitte and the Taxpayer Assistance Department of the Internal Revenue Service. Hallett served as president of the Washington Society of CPAs board, and was a member of the Federal Taxation Committees in Washington and Idaho, and the American Institute of CPAs.

Hallett received the 2013 COBE Outstanding Alumni Award, 2002 Distinguished Alumni Award, and 2001 COBE Honors Award from Boise State University. He has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Boise State.

Darren Kyle is the owner of Kyle Enterprises, LLC an Operator of 12 McDonald’s restaurant locations in South Central Idaho. He is responsible for overseeing business strategic planning and people initiatives, community building activities and partnerships, as well as operations execution in the restaurants. He does this alongside his father, brother, and over 600 dedicated supervisors, managers, crew, and support staff.

Kyle received his BBA in Accounting from Boise State University and studied aerospace engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He is a licensed CPA and prior to McDonald’s, he spent 11 years as a Senior Tax Manager with Deloitte.

Kyle currently sits on the board of directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley, and the BSU College of Business and Economics Advisory Council. He is also a past member of the BSU Alumni Association board and the Boise State University College of Business and Economics Accounting Department Advisory Council and the recipient of the 2019 BSU COBE Outstanding Alumni Award.

Stacy Pearson is retired chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration for Washington State University. She is also a manager of SM Pearson Enterprises LLC. Pearson was previously chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration for Boise State University, where she worked for more than 20 years. Prior to Boise State, she was director of internal audit services for the Oregon University System and the Idaho State Board of Education. She also worked for the State of Alaska and Boise Cascade Corporation.

Pearson serves on the boards for College Spark Washington, Downtown Pullman Association, Pullman Regional Hospital, Pullman Moscow Regional Airport and the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) Research Universities Council. She was chair of the NACUBO Council on Comprehensive and Doctoral Institution and served on the boards for Capital City Development Corporation and Saint Alphonsus Health System. In 2013, Stacy received the Idaho Business Review Woman of the Year Award. She has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from University of Idaho and a master’s degree in public administration from Boise State.

Matt Wolff currently serves as the President of the St. Luke’s Health Plan, a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Luke’s Health System, based in Boise, Idaho. Prior to launching the provider-sponsored insurance entity in 2022, he led St. Luke’s Health Partners. Wolff has held various management positions within St. Luke’s Health System over the past 12 years, including Financial and Revenue Cycle leadership. Prior to joining the healthcare industry, Wolff had entrepreneurial experience in multiple startups, and with Deloitte & Touche, LLP in the Audit & Assurance practice.

Wolff is a proud graduate of Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration – Accountancy and a Master of Science – Accountancy.