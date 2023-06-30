Amalgamated Sugar names new CEO

BOISE, ID – Fran Malecha has been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Amalgamated Sugar Company, a leading grower-owned sugarbeet processing company. Malecha will take over as CEO on July 31, 2023. John McCreedy, the retiring CEO, will serve as an advisor during the transition as he concludes his over eight-year tenure as CEO. McCreedy joined the company in 2004 and served in various roles before being promoted to President and CEO in 2015. Under his leadership, the company built an industry-leading safety program, completed numerous foundational and strategic initiatives, and significantly increased financial returns to its shareholders.

Malecha brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in executive leadership roles within the agricultural and mining industries, domestically and internationally. His extensive background makes him an ideal candidate to guide Amalgamated Sugar Company into a new era of success and prosperity.

Malecha’s career includes executive positions at Compass Minerals International, Inc and Viterra. As President and CEO of Compass Minerals, a salt and specialty plant nutrition mining and manufacturing company, Malecha was pivotal in improving operational performance, driving profitable growth, and fostering a transformative culture.

While at Viterra, a multinational Agri-Business, Malecha served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing operations across multiple continents and successfully navigating the company through a period of substantial growth. His visionary leadership and strategic initiatives resulted in significant achievements, including the successful integration of Agricore United and the acquisition of ABB Grain.

Malecha holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He further honed his expertise through executive programs at Harvard Business School, including the Agribusiness Program in 2005 and the Global Strategic Management Program in 2011.

Malecha expressed his enthusiasm for joining Amalgamated Sugar Company and stated, “I am honored to lead this exceptional company. With a legacy built on high standards in production agriculture, factory operations, and shareholder value, Amalgamated Sugar has established itself as a trusted leader in the sugarbeet processing industry. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to create additional value for our shareholders, partners and customers.”

The retirement of John McCreedy prompted the search for a qualified successor. Mike Garner, Chairman of Amalgamated Sugar Company, welcomed Malecha, stating, “We are thrilled to have Fran Malecha join the Amalgamated team. His extensive experience in multiple industries and his proven track record of leadership, performance, growth, and value creation make him the ideal candidate to continue our legacy of excellence. We are immensely grateful for John McCreedy’s invaluable contributions to our employees and shareholders, and his leadership will be greatly missed.”

With Fran Malecha at the helm, Amalgamated Sugar Company is poised for continued success and growth. His vision, expertise, and commitment to excellence make him an ideal fit to lead the company into its next phase of success.