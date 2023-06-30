Developers of concert venue in Sunnyslope Region set to appeal 

CANYON COUNTY, ID — EW Real Estate, LLC, the developers of a proposed 5,000 seat concert venue in the Sunnyslope Region of Canyon County, are set to appeal the original Planning and Zoning decision with the three county commissioners in late July. EW Real Estate, LLC is seeking approval of their project from the commissioners in order to move forward.

A video news release, Sunnyslope Ranch Project, includes interviews with Bill LeClerc of EW Real Estate, LLC and Steven Jenkins, Economic Development Director with the City of Caldwell. Jenkins said there are benefits and opportunities the venue would bring to the Caldwell area and states that the City of Caldwell is in support of the project.

Roger Brooks, the consultant on Indian Creek Plaza in Downtown Caldwell, has provided five main benefits with the proposal Sunnyslope Ranch venue as well which include:

An increase in Caldwell and the Sunnyslope Wine Trail overnight stays. Overnight visitors spend nearly four-times that of day visitors. It will get overnight stays in the immediate area, providing feasibility of additional accommodations (higher end) being built in Caldwell rather than just having visitors head back to Nampa, Meridian, and Boise. It will increase shopping and dining (the top two complementary activities to wine-based tourism) in Caldwell where both the public and private-sector have invested millions of dollars in redevelopment. It will increase the visibility of the Sunnyslope Wine region (or trail) in marketing and development across the entire Northwest. It will put the Sunnyslope Wine region “on the map” as a stand-alone destination, rather than a day-trip activity for Boise residents and their visitors.

The ownership group currently owns and has operated a similar venue in California for the past 25 years. The Mountain Winery is host to concerts, performances, dinners, family-friendly events, wine tastings and is available to rent for photo shoots, corporate events and weddings.