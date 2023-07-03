Merri Johnson retires from Zions Bank after 44-year banking career

IDAHO FALLS, ID — Eastern Idaho region president Merri Johnson will retire July 28 after more than 22 years of service to Zions Bank and a 44-year banking career.

Clients and community members are invited to the bank’s Idaho Falls branch at 1235 S. Utah Avenue on Friday, July 21, to enjoy refreshments and visit with Johnson from 2-4 p.m.

Johnson was recruited to the bank in 2001 to serve as a customer service manager and was promoted to regional operations manager in 2002. In 2015, she was promoted to the region president role, where she is responsible for the profitability, strategic direction and operations of 15 branches in eastern Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.

Her leadership has brought value to local communities, including nearly $93 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans to help preserve payrolls for thousands of workers in eastern Idaho.

As an active and enthusiastic community supporter, Johnson serves as the executive director of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) and as a board member for the Idaho Bankers Association and Bear Lake County Farm Bureau.

She has been recognized multiple times by the Idaho Business Review, including the Power List: Money Makers, the Excellence in Finance award, and the Woman of the Year award.

“I have enjoyed my many years working at Zions Bank and the most enjoyable aspect of the job has been the personal relationships built with my co-workers,” said Johnson. “It has been my good fortune to work with the best team of bankers.”

In retirement, Johnson plans on spending more time with her husband, children and grandchildren and enjoying the great Idaho outdoors.