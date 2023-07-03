fbpx

Merri Johnson retires from Zions Bank after 44-year banking career

admin//July 3, 2023

Home>News>

Merri Johnson retires from Zions Bank after 44-year banking career

Merri Johnson

Merri Johnson retires from Zions Bank after 44-year banking career

admin//July 3, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, ID — Eastern Idaho region president Merri Johnson will retire July 28 after more than 22 years of service to Zions Bank and a 44-year banking career.

Clients and community members are invited to the bank’s Idaho Falls branch at 1235 S. Utah Avenue on Friday, July 21, to enjoy refreshments and visit with Johnson from 2-4 p.m.

Johnson was recruited to the bank in 2001 to serve as a customer service manager and was promoted to regional operations manager in 2002. In 2015, she was promoted to the region president role, where she is responsible for the profitability, strategic direction and operations of 15 branches in eastern Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.

Her leadership has brought value to local communities, including nearly $93 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans to help preserve payrolls for thousands of workers in eastern Idaho.

As an active and enthusiastic community supporter, Johnson serves as the executive director of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) and as a board member for the Idaho Bankers Association and Bear Lake County Farm Bureau.

She has been recognized multiple times by the Idaho Business Review, including the Power List: Money Makers, the Excellence in Finance award, and the Woman of the Year award. 

“I have enjoyed my many years working at Zions Bank and the most enjoyable aspect of the job has been the personal relationships built with my co-workers,” said Johnson. “It has been my good fortune to work with the best team of bankers.” 

In retirement, Johnson plans on spending more time with her husband, children and grandchildren and enjoying the great Idaho outdoors.

=

Related Content

Star Mayor elected District 3A Director of the Association of Idaho Cities

BOISE, ID — Members of the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) elected Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick as District [...]

July 3, 2023

Financial support for third annual BIPOC Festival grows

BOISE, ID — The City of Boise's Cultural Ambassador, Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) announced their Third [...]

June 29, 2023
Micron Earnings

Micron: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

June 29, 2023
Shoshone Falls After Dark

Shoshone Falls to be lit up again in July

TWIN FALLS -- Shoshone Falls After Dark is back for a second round of shows this year July 5-9 and July 12-1[...]

June 28, 2023
Lithium Nevada

Tribes and conservationists urge to block Biden-backed lithium mine

RENO, Nev. — Lawyers for environmentalists and tribes urged a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ju[...]

June 27, 2023

High-density plan approved at Garden City’s River Club

GARDEN CITY, ID — The Garden City Council on Monday approved the proposed redevelopment of a golf course loc[...]

June 27, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023

A Broken Promise to Our Kids

2/6/2023
Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023