Star Mayor elected District 3A Director of the Association of Idaho Cities

BOISE, ID — Members of the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) elected Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick as District 3A Director for 2023-2025 at the June 23rd business meeting during the 76th AIC Annual Conference in Boise.
The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
Also elected at the association’s annual conference in Boise were the following officers and District Directors representing the geographic areas of the state:
Officers
District Directors
District 1 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Jim Hammond, Mayor, Coeur d’Alene
Newly Elected: Jeremy Cowperthwaite, Mayor, Spirit Lake
District 2 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Gina Taruscio, Councilor, Moscow
Newly Elected: Hailey Lewis, Councilor, Moscow
District 3 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Kari Peterson, Councilor, Fruitland
Newly Elected: Gordon Petrie, Mayor, Emmett
District 3A Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Holli Woodings, Council President, Boise
Newly Elected: Trevor Chadwick, Mayor, Star
District 4 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Craig Hawkins, Councilor, Twin Falls
Newly Elected: Casey Andersen, Councilor, Burley
District 5 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Rick Cheatum, Council President, Pocatello
Newly Elected: Terry Larson, Council President, Preston
District 6 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Sean Coletti, Mayor, Ammon
Newly Elected: Robert “BJ” Berlin, Mayor, Roberts
