Star Mayor elected District 3A Director of the Association of Idaho Cities

BOISE, ID — Members of the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) elected Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick as District 3A Director for 2023-2025 at the June 23rd business meeting during the 76th AIC Annual Conference in Boise.

The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.

Also elected at the association’s annual conference in Boise were the following officers and District Directors representing the geographic areas of the state:

Officers

President – Debbie Kling – Mayor, Nampa

First Vice President Rebecca Casper – Mayor, Idaho Falls

Second Vice President Vic Holmes – Mayor, Rathdrum

Third Vice President Robert Simison – Mayor, Meridian

District Directors

District 1 Directors:

1 Year Remaining: Jim Hammond, Mayor, Coeur d’Alene

Newly Elected: Jeremy Cowperthwaite, Mayor, Spirit Lake

District 2 Directors:

1 Year Remaining: Gina Taruscio, Councilor, Moscow

Newly Elected: Hailey Lewis, Councilor, Moscow



District 3 Directors:

1 Year Remaining: Kari Peterson, Councilor, Fruitland

Newly Elected: Gordon Petrie, Mayor, Emmett

District 3A Directors:

1 Year Remaining: Holli Woodings, Council President, Boise

Newly Elected: Trevor Chadwick, Mayor, Star



District 4 Directors:

1 Year Remaining: Craig Hawkins, Councilor, Twin Falls

Newly Elected: Casey Andersen, Councilor, Burley



District 5 Directors:

1 Year Remaining: Rick Cheatum, Council President, Pocatello

Newly Elected: Terry Larson, Council President, Preston



District 6 Directors:

1 Year Remaining: Sean Coletti, Mayor, Ammon

Newly Elected: Robert “BJ” Berlin, Mayor, Roberts