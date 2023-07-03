fbpx

Star Mayor elected District 3A Director of the Association of Idaho Cities

admin//July 3, 2023

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick

BOISE, ID — Members of the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) elected Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick as District 3A Director for 2023-2025 at the June 23rd business meeting during the 76th AIC Annual Conference in Boise.

The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.

Also elected at the association’s annual conference in Boise were the following officers and District Directors representing the geographic areas of the state: 

Officers

  • President – Debbie Kling – Mayor, Nampa
  • First Vice President Rebecca Casper – Mayor, Idaho Falls 
  • Second Vice President Vic Holmes – Mayor, Rathdrum
  • Third Vice President Robert Simison – Mayor, Meridian

District Directors

District 1 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Jim Hammond, Mayor, Coeur d’Alene
Newly Elected: Jeremy Cowperthwaite, Mayor, Spirit Lake

District 2 Directors:                                                  
1 Year Remaining: Gina Taruscio, Councilor, Moscow
Newly Elected: Hailey Lewis, Councilor, Moscow

District 3 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Kari Peterson, Councilor, Fruitland
Newly Elected: Gordon Petrie, Mayor, Emmett

District 3A Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Holli Woodings, Council President, Boise
Newly Elected: Trevor Chadwick, Mayor, Star

District 4 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Craig Hawkins, Councilor, Twin Falls
Newly Elected: Casey Andersen, Councilor, Burley

District 5 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Rick Cheatum, Council President, Pocatello 
Newly Elected: Terry Larson, Council President, Preston

District 6 Directors:
1 Year Remaining: Sean Coletti, Mayor, Ammon
Newly Elected: Robert “BJ” Berlin, Mayor, Roberts

 

