State’s budget surplus means new programs, tax cuts

A big budget surplus has provided the State Legislature with an opportunity to fund education and other initiatives beyond promised tax cuts, according to state officials.

Idaho experienced a significant increase in revenue during the pandemic, surpassing all previous records in the state’s history, according to Idaho Division of Financial Management (IDFM) administrator Alex Adams. The surplus for the 2022 fiscal year amounted to $1.38 billion.

“Mountain West states have experienced higher inflation rates compared to the national average, and Idaho is no exception. The impact is felt by everyone,” Adams remarked. “The governor’s strategy has been to put more money back into people’s pockets, helping them cope with inflationary costs.”

Adams explained the measures taken in the previous year, stating, “In 2022, the IDFM implemented income tax cuts, transitioning the state to a flat tax system. This meant that individuals working from home saw more money in their paychecks every two weeks.”

He added that the state legislature provided rebates totaling approximately $500 million annually, offering families around $600 to “offset the rising prices at gas stations and grocery stores.” Adams further stated, “This year, our focus has been on property tax relief. When people receive their local government bills in November, they will notice a proportional reduction, allowing them to retain more money for other escalating expenses.”

Idaho’s economy is currently robust, highlighting the importance of proactive measures to prepare for potential economic downturns. These measures include building up rainy day funds, debt repayment, and the implementation of effective governance practices. Adams said.

“Our goal, alongside the governor, has been to leverage these favorable conditions and make the state resilient to future challenges. We have invested in tax education, transportation, and taken several measures to safeguard Idaho against future economic downturns.”

“Regardless of what lies ahead, citizens can have confidence that Idaho will be better equipped than most states to weather any storms,” Adams said.

For a comprehensive overview of Idaho’s fiscal plans, the Idaho First Plan FY 2023-2024 Budget Activity Summary offers a detailed breakdown of the budget and financial information.

A portion of the budget is dedicated to building a skilled workforce in Idaho for local businesses. Gov. Little and the Legislature have allocated $80 million to improve workforce education opportunities in the state. This funding will be used to enhance various aspects of workforce education and training:

Expanding the Idaho Launch program, which offers $8,000 grants to eligible high school graduates for use at community colleges, career technical programs, or workforce training providers of their choice. The Legislature has allocated $5 million for program start-up costs, enabling grants to be provided starting with the graduating class of 2024.

Allocating $72.9 million for community college and university infrastructure to accommodate increased capacity and meet the growing demand for targeted fields.

Adding $15 million to train individuals for job opportunities created through the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. This investment aims to strengthen American manufacturing, supply chains, and national security as semiconductor manufacturing returns to the United States in the coming decades.

During the previous legislative session, the Boise Metro Chamber played an active role in advocating for the expansion of Idaho Launch. Recognizing the importance of a skilled workforce for business growth and competitiveness, the Idaho Launch program offers a diverse range of opportunities to develop a highly qualified workforce. This initiative enables Idaho businesses to enhance their productivity, innovation, and strategic capabilities.

“Our member businesses largely agree that the Idaho Launch program is a valuable opportunity for both students and the business community,” Holly Cook, public relations manager at the Boise Metro Chamber said. “We are thrilled that the governor and the Idaho Legislature have expanded Idaho Launch and made the investment to build an educated workforce that will undoubtedly help to propel Idaho business forward.”