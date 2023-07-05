Closures on SH-21 between Mores Creek Summit and Lowman to begin

LOWMAN, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will repave approximately 20 miles of State Highway 21 between Mores Creek Summit and Lowman this summer, with work set to begin next Monday, July 10.

The pavement has deteriorated and needs to be repaired. Repaving SH-21 will improve and extend the life of the roadway.

During construction, motorists should expect:

SH-21 will be completely closed Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ITD will reopen SH-21 at night and on weekends.

Pilot cars will guide motorists with confirmed campground reservations in hand through the work zone once per hour. There is no cell service. Travelers will need to download or print their campground reservations.

Crews will begin construction at Mores Creek Summit and work north toward Lowman. Work is expected to be completed by September.

Motorists traveling to Stanley should use alternate routes. Drivers can use State Highway 55 and Banks Lowman Road (County Highway 17) to reach their destination during construction. Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about the location of closures.

Those who are interested in learning more about the project are invited to visit the project website at itdprojects.org/projects/sh21construction, email [email protected], or call (208) 398-3263.