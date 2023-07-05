RE ROUNDUP: July 7, 2023

The following are commercial real estate transactions as reported by various area real estate firms. Send submissions to [email protected], using the format of these transactions.

Selena Valle & Jasmine Flores renewed a lease on 250 sq. ft. of industrial space at 2019 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Barrier Pest Control leased 330 sq. ft. of industrial space at 484 Eastland Dr. S. Ste. 108 in Twin Falls. Robyn Andersen of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Tami Walker and Jerrika Gonzalez of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Elite Barbershop renewed a lease on 1,025 sq. ft. of retail space at 6980 W. State St. in Boise. Logan Wheeler, Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

ALT Grooming LLC leased 1,143 sq. ft. of retail space at 2749 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Trees Company LLC leased 1,657 sq. ft. of retail space at 3085 E. Ustick Rd. in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Scheels All Sports LLC subleased 14,244 sq. ft. of office space at 12426 W. Explorer Dr. Ste. 190 and 102 in Boise. Pat Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.