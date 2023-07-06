First Federal announces partnership with U of I Athletics

The multi-year sponsorship agreement will provide First Federal Bank with various benefits for being a member of the Vandals’ corporate partner family, (Photo provided.)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – First Federal Bank has partnered with University of Idaho Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Idaho Vandals Sports Properties, to engage U of I students, alumni and fans. First Federal Bank was founded in Twin Falls in 1915 and has grown to over a dozen locations in the Magic and Treasure Valleys. Further expansion in the Treasure Valley is planned over the next several years, including a Nampa branch opening in 2024.

The multi-year sponsorship agreement will provide First Federal Bank with various benefits for being a member of the Vandals’ corporate partner family. The First Federal Bank brand will be visible throughout the athletic year including being the presenting sponsor of the Idaho Vandals mobile app, digital exposure through the Vandals’ official website GoVandals.com; significant social media presence on University of Idaho Athletics’ official platforms; and radio promotion on the Vandal Radio Network.

“There are a lot of passionate Vandals in Southern Idaho, especially in the Treasure Valley. This partnership with Idaho Athletics will allow us to engage the Vandal community as well as grow our overall presence and recognition throughout the state,” shared Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, President and CEO of First Federal Bank. “Our aim is to be Idaho’s community bank of choice, and this alignment with U of I will help us towards that goal. Idaho, as an institution, is focused on serving the state so there is a lot of shared values.”

The Vandals enjoyed several notable accomplishments during the 2022-23 sports year highlighted by the football team making the NCAA Division 1 FCS (Football Championship Series) Playoffs.

First Federal is Idaho’s only mutual bank with more than $1.3 billion in assets. It has served Idaho for over 100 years and has 13 branches located throughout the Magic and Treasure valleys.