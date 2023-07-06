fbpx

First Federal announces partnership with U of I Athletics

jdowd//July 6, 2023

Home>News>

First Federal announces partnership with U of I Athletics

The multi-year sponsorship agreement will provide First Federal Bank with various benefits for being a member of the Vandals’ corporate partner family, (Photo provided.)

First Federal announces partnership with U of I Athletics

jdowd//July 6, 2023

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – First Federal Bank has partnered with University of Idaho Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Idaho Vandals Sports Properties, to engage U of I students, alumni and fans. First Federal Bank was founded in Twin Falls in 1915 and has grown to over a dozen locations in the Magic and Treasure Valleys. Further expansion in the Treasure Valley is planned over the next several years, including a Nampa branch opening in 2024.

The multi-year sponsorship agreement will provide First Federal Bank with various benefits for being a member of the Vandals’ corporate partner family. The First Federal Bank brand will be visible throughout the athletic year including being the presenting sponsor of the Idaho Vandals mobile app, digital exposure through the Vandals’ official website GoVandals.com; significant social media presence on University of Idaho Athletics’ official platforms; and radio promotion on the Vandal Radio Network.

“There are a lot of passionate Vandals in Southern Idaho, especially in the Treasure Valley. This partnership with Idaho Athletics will allow us to engage the Vandal community as well as grow our overall presence and recognition throughout the state,” shared Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, President and CEO of First Federal Bank. “Our aim is to be Idaho’s community bank of choice, and this alignment with U of I will help us towards that goal. Idaho, as an institution, is focused on serving the state so there is a lot of shared values.”

The Vandals enjoyed several notable accomplishments during the 2022-23 sports year highlighted by the football team making the NCAA Division 1 FCS (Football Championship Series) Playoffs.

First Federal is Idaho’s only mutual bank with more than $1.3 billion in assets. It has served Idaho for over 100 years and has 13 branches located throughout the Magic and Treasure valleys.

Related Content

Threads Twitter

Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day

By KELVIN CHAN AP Business Writer Tens of millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta's new app, Thr[...]

July 6, 2023

RE ROUNDUP: July 7, 2023

RE ROUNDUP: July 7, 2023 The following are commercial real estate transactions as reported by various area [...]

July 5, 2023

Closures on SH-21 between Mores Creek Summit and Lowman to begin

LOWMAN, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will repave approximately 20 miles of State Highway 2[...]

July 5, 2023

Monthly Building Reports for July 2023

Monthly Building Permits Garden City Kuna Moscow Pocatello Twin Falls

July 5, 2023

Building Reports for the Week Ending 7.28

Weekly Building Permits Boise Caldwell Coeur d’Alene Eagle Meridian Nampa

July 5, 2023

Building Reports for the Week Ending 7.21

Weekly Building Permits Boise Caldwell Coeur d’Alene Eagle Meridian Nampa

July 5, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023
Bill Broich

What is Assisted Living?

6/6/2023

A Broken Promise to Our Kids

2/6/2023
Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023